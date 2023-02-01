Bowling championships start today By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 1, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The MHSAA bowling championships get rolling today at Fannin Lanes in Brandon.State champions will be crowned over the next three days, starting today with Class II. Corinth, Lafayette and Tishomingo County will all be competing in both boys and girls.Class III teams hit the lanes Thursday, but no area squads qualified.It all wraps up Friday with Class I, as Kossuth’s boys and girls will attempt to defend their titles. They both finished first in the North Regionals last week. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Botany Pharmaceuticals Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you