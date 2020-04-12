Adam Kirk has had defense instilled in his blood for a long time, and his Ripley boys basketball team exemplified that this season.
Kirk played under legendary coach Norris Ashley at Ingomar, where he was taught the importance of defense and to have a team-first mentality.
Now in his fifth year coaching at Ripley, Kirk has his team taking pride in their defense. The Tigers set 10 goals before the season, and one of those was to allow less than 45 points per game this year.
Ripley allowed exactly 45 ppg, forced 17.4 turnovers per game, and allowed only a 38.4 shooting percentage. The Tigers finished 28-4 and reached the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinals.
Kirk is the 2019-20 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“Our guys took pride in defense,” Kirk said. “They didn’t care about how many points they scored. They were more worried about how many deflections they had and how many charges they were taking. We encouraged them and told them if they don’t play hard and don’t play defense, they’ll sit on the bench. …
“Telling them that wasn’t meant to be a threat, but if they didn’t want to do everything needed to win games, we would find someone who did.”
The Tigers saw that defense come alive all throughout the season at big times. At the annual Tangle on the Trail tournament against eventual 2A runner-up Potts Camp, senior guard Jesus Ruedas racked up 13 steals in a 65-59 win in overtime.
Making history
In the last week of the regular season, Ripley traveled to New Albany and won 59-56. After senior Asa Howard hit a big shot, New Albany had a chance to tie the game, but Ripley forced a loose ball and then Ruedas jumped on the ball to secure the win.
It was Ripley’s first regular- season division title in over a decade.
And in the biggest game of the year, a 48-45 quarterfinal win over Pontotoc held at Mississippi Valley State University, Howard once again hit the game-winning shot in the last minute, then senior Cam Rucker drew a charge with 11 seconds left to give Ripley back the ball and the win.
“I just think that mentality started four years ago when this senior class first got to the high school level,” Kirk said. “We started trying to create that back then, and it all seemed to come together this year.