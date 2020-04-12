Houlka’s Da’Shun Berry added an outside shot to his game this year, and it made the prolific scorer an even bigger threat.
Berry led the state in scoring last season with 29.8 points per game but still didn’t feel like he reached his true potential as a scorer. During the offseason last summer, he worked day-and-night on his outside shot, and his improved numbers spoke for themselves.
Berry once again led the state in scoring and averaged 32.5 points, 11 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this year while helping lead Houlka to a 19-12 overall record and a second round appearance in the MHSAA Class 1A playoffs.
He made 88 3-pointers this season, which ranked third in the state.
Berry is the 2019-2020 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“I really got tired of everybody disrespecting my shot, so I took it upon myself to stay in the gym all summer and put up a countless amount of shots,” Berry said. “It was a big improvement, but I’m still not satisfied. I want to keep getting better.”
While he increased his stats, Berry also helped Houlka to an increased number of wins. A year ago, Houlka finished the season 6-22 and lost in the first round of the playoffs by 35 points.
This year, the Wildcats more than tripled that win total and was tied for first place in Division 4-1A in the regular season. They played for the division tournament championship, then hosted and won a first-round playoff game over Smithville.
That was largely in part to Berry’s outside shot, which garnered more attention from defenses, which then opened up teammates to score more.
“Our chemistry was way better this year,” Berry said. “We wanted to make it back to the playoffs and make it past the first round. Our guys grew up this year, and we came together as one and went on a run there at the end.”
Berry is moving on to Itawamba Community College next season, where Houlka coach Seth Burt believes he will be a star.
“I think ICC is getting a guy that is going to live in the gym,” Burt said. “They’re getting a team-first playmaker that can create his own shot, drive to the basket and find open teammates all over the floor. ”