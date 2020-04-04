Harris Faucette and the Tupelo soccer squad faced a tough challenge this year.
The Golden Wave lost nine starters off a team that finished 18-1-1 a year ago, including 101 of its 136 goals and the 2018-2019 Player of the Year in Johannes Sognnaes.
But that didn’t stop the Tupelo boys from advancing farther in the playoffs this season than they have in the last five years. Tupelo finished 15-4-3 and reached the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals.
Faucette is the Daily Journal Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
“This was one of those years where you saw your seniors really step up,” Faucette said. “They understood that they’d have to play a big role for us to be successful, and they did a really great job of leading the team and helped us get better throughout the year.”
Tupelo played a harder schedule than usual this season, and faced off against Clinton, Florence, Jackson Prep, Northwest Rankin and eventual 6A champion Ocean Springs all in the regular season.
The Wave also welcomed Lewisburg into its division, making the path to the No. 1 seed in division much harder. Lewisburg won the Class 5A state championship in 2019 before moving up to 6A.
In its first match against Lewisburg, Tupelo dropped the game in penalty kicks, 2-2, for its first division loss in recent memory. Then the Wave played in tournaments in Jackson and on the coast, where Faucette saw his team turn a corner.
“It was really important for us to play those teams because we got to test ourselves,” Faucette said. “We saw glimpses of our ability early, but after we went to Jackson and the coast and played all those teams, we saw that this team had a chance to be really good.”
Following that, Tupelo came back and beat Lewisburg, 3-0, at home to clinch the division championship. The Wave beat Southaven, 7-0, in the first round of the playoffs and beat Clinton, 5-3, in extra time in the second round.
In the game against Clinton, Tupelo was down 3-2 in the closing seconds of regulation, but a penalty kick tied the game. Then Tupelo scored two goals in extra time to advance to the North championship.
“These guys just never gave up,” Faucette said. “We went down 1-0 in the first minute twice in the playoffs and were able to come back and score on the last play of the game to come back and beat Clinton. The guys were resilient and played hard. They were always fighting.”