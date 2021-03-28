RIPLEY • Joe Hunsucker has led Ripley soccer to new heights, but he is passive of the credit.
The second-year head coach of the Tigers is the Daily Journal’s 2020-21 Boys Soccer Coach of the Year, but he’s more than willing to share the honor with assistant coach Martin Morfin as well.
Morfin, a 2017 graduate of Ripley, volunteered to help Hunsucker with the team just moments before Hunsucker’s season debut in 2019.
Hunsucker, a 13-year head coach at North Pontotoc, welcomed the extra hand and the duo has worked together seamlessly to lead Ripley to an 18-4 record and a Class 4A state championship game appearance.
“I was ecstatic for the help because in the past, I didn’t get that a lot,” said Hunsucker. “Martin sees things that I don’t even see, so I trust his judgement and I know our team does too.”
Hunsucker and Morfin saw immediate results in their first season at Ripley, leading the program to its first North Half appearance and tying a school record with 13 wins. But no one was satisfied with the end result, so the work began to exceed all that was accomplished in year one—and they did just that.
14 of Ripley's 18 wins were by multiple goals, a product of its talent and offseason work.
“From that point on, we worked hard in every practice to get better and improve on the little things that kept us from playing for a state title and it was our drive for the whole season,” Hunsucker said.
The Tigers entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Division 1-4A, after suffering a pair of losses to New Albany. The setbacks allowed them to earn retribution with a 2-1 first round playoff win at Newton County—the team who ended Ripley’s season at North Half a year ago.
Two wins later and the Tigers ran right into a buzzsaw in St. Stanislaus, who captured its 11th state championship with a 4-0 win in the finals.
Hunsucker and Morfin are confident that the loss on the big stage will only see the Tigers, who bring back several key pieces, top every milestone they’ve set over the past two seasons.
“We’ve done things that have never been done here before,” Morfin said. “You can already see a hunger in their eyes to get better and put themselves back in the position to go win it all. They’ve shown they have the talent and the drive to keep going higher.”