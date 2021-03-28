AMORY • Bryn Camp had a slow start to the 2020-21 soccer season, but for good reason—as he wasn’t even there.
Camp, who joined the Amory football team his sophomore year as a place kicker, was an instrumental part of the Panthers 9-2 season, helping them advance to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs with a game-winning extra point kick in the final seconds of a 27-26 win over Choctaw County in the second round.
Three weeks into the soccer season, Camp finally joined his team on the pitch and wasted no time in catching up to speed. The senior forward totaled a team-leading 27 goals and six assists, while leading Amory a 14-6 record and a Class I North Half championship game appearance.
Camp scored in all 14 matches he appeared in this season. His efforts are why he’s the Daily Journal’s 2020-21 Player of the Year.
“It’s probably one of the best seasons we’ve had the past two or three years,” Camp said. “I was the only senior this year and I felt like I needed to lead the team more than I have in the past.”
Running himself back into soccer shape, naturally, Camp started warming up late in the season as the Panthers made their playoff push.
The ICC signee recorded back-to-back hat tricks to end the regular season, and began the playoffs with a four-goal performance against Mississippi School for Math and Science. Camp totaled seven goals in the playoffs, including two in a 4-3 loss to the eventual state champs St. Andrews.
“He really came on strong for us,” said Amory head coach Nathan Clayton. “When you’re coming in from football to soccer, it’s a little bit of a transition period. But he really hit his groove about the first of December and never let up.”
Camp has been productive for Amory as a four-year starter. As a freshman on a 4A state runner-up team, he manned one of the wing spots before moving to striker his last three seasons. Camp has totaled 65 goals and 21 assists in his high school career.
“Coach Clayton, my parents, and my teammates have all pushed me over the years,” said Camp. “I’ve gotten better every year from their support and the competition from being on some really good teams.”