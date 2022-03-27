AMORY – Nathan Clayton never had so many seniors as he did this past season, and it made for one of the most well-rounded soccer teams in the state.
Amory had a 13-player senior class that led the Panthers to a 17-5 record and yet another appearance in the state semifinals. That’s where they lost 1-0 to St. Andrew’s, which went on to lose by the same score to St. Stanislaus in the Class I state championship match.
So it’s no stretch to say that on any given night, Amory could be the best team in the state.
“We had depth, that was the big thing,” said Clayton, who first took the Amory coaching job in 2008. “We had guys that could fill in different spots, and a lot of them could play different places for us, too. So that gives you a lot of options. We were never in a situation where we’re trying to hide somebody on the field.”
Clayton deftly moved the chess pieces around, and he is the 2022 Daily Journal Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
Amory was as adept at defending as it was at scoring. Senior Clayton Reese scored 37 goals, while senior Reed Stanford had 17 and senior Gunnar Williams 12.
Needless to say, opponents never knew from whence an offensive attack might come.
“It’s kind of like Sun Tzu: You try to defend everything, you’re not going to defend a whole lot,” Clayton said.
Seniors also dominated the back line. Lane Carroll, Mattison Glenn, Riley Grace, Preston Hall and Will McComb all had big hands in the dozen shutouts Amory posted. And so did junior Tyler Sledge, who started on the back line but had to move to goalkeeper when Landon Koehn injured his knee in January.
“He played phenomenal against St. Andrew’s in the North half. He was lights out in that game,” Clayton said.
The Panthers’ run to the North half marked the sixth time they’ve gone that far under Clayton. They’ve also reached three state title games and won nine division titles.
Amory is the only place Clayton wants to be. He left for a year in 2014 to coach at Saltillo but returned, and everything he could want or need is here, including strong support from the school’s administration and the community.
“Sports are as big as anything else in the community here. Not that academics isn’t big, too, but they love competing and love winning at Amory,” Clayton said. “… There’s not a lot of places that buy into it for all sports like they do at Amory.”