OXFORD – In just the second game of the season, Porter Lindsay gave a taste of what was to come.
Lafayette soccer coach Gene Anderson decided to move Lindsay, a sophomore, from his midfielder spot to forward against Caledonia. He responded by scoring four goals, including three in the second half, of a 7-1 win.
“You could see his confidence just took off and kept picking up,” Anderson said.
Lindsay went on to score a school-record 40 goals for the season, and he is the Daily Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
That confidence began building prior to the season. Lindsay got bigger – he stands 6-foot-2 – and faster. He put in extra work with his brother and teammate, senior Crosse Lindsay.
“Through the summer he was a really big part of how I got a lot faster and a lot better,” Porter Lindsay said. “He was always the one that was positive about our team being a lot better this year, and he really helped me mentally towards the game.”
Porter is the youngest of six siblings. His sister Hudson, the third-youngest, played for Lafayette as well, graduating last year.
“Having a lot of older siblings helps me push myself to try and be better, try to be as good as them at what we do,” Porter said. “We usually play with each other a lot in soccer, and it helped me want to be better.”
For all the goals Lindsay scored, it was not a one-man show.
“We played a 4-5-1, so he’s up there by himself,” Anderson said. “But everybody in the midfield and the defense, including himself, were playing very unselfish soccer. So there were a lot of really good looks. …
“There were a lot of tap-ins, and then there were some (where) he made some amazing plays.”
Lindsay’s play helped the Commodores reach the Class 5A championship game for the first time, where they fell short against Long Beach, 1-0. While it was a disappointing finish, the season as a whole was a testament to how far Lafayette has come under Anderson, who has been the head coach for 16 years. Having players like Lindsay has become the norm.
“When I first got here, I might have one kid that had played soccer, and a lot of times they were baseball players or football players who had played soccer,” Anderson said. “So now it’s getting to the point where there are more and more kids that are solely soccer players.”
