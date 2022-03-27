TUPELO – Ryan Thistle had to be more of a defender this season, but it didn’t much hinder his offensive game.
The Tupelo senior scored 14 goals to go with seven assists and led his team to the Class 6A state playoffs. Thistle is the 2022 Daily Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
An attacking midfielder the previous two seasons, Thistle was moved to a defensive center midfielder position this past year. Coach Harris Faucette said that was the best move for the team.
It was an adjustment for Thistle, who hadn’t played a defensive position in three years.
“I’m used to going forward, because I like to attack,” he said. “But since I got moved to the defensive side, I had to teach myself how to stay back a little bit.”
Thistle was still very involved in the offense, which had other capable scorers like Tim Elders (17 goals) and Daven Sanders (11 goals).
“He was still one of our main targets going forward, set pieces, things like that,” Faucette said. “He was somebody we would always rely on to finish a corner kick, a throw-in, a cross, or just have a shot on goal.”
Thistle’s role change was the inverse of what his older brother Connor went through as a senior two years ago. Connor went from being a defensive midfielder to an attacking midfielder, and he wound up being named the Daily Journal Player of the Year in 2020.
Ryan was on the varsity squad during Connor’s final two years, and big brother taught him a lot.
“As a young person, now that I am a senior, I can see how much it means for the younger guys to have us as role models,” Ryan Thistle said. “Now that I see that, he was a big role model helping me through my freshman and sophomore year, to help me through my junior and senior year when he left.”
The brothers played together some before high school – Ryan would sometimes play up an age bracket in club soccer.
“I feel like we pushed one another, because we always try to be better,” Ryan said.
Thistle wants to keep improving, which is why he signed with Delta State. It doesn’t matter to him what position he plays.
“I want to be able to play with people that are a lot better than me, a lot older than me, just so they can give me experience so I can improve as a player,” he said.