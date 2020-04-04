Tupelo’s Connor Thistle got back to his roots when coach Harris Faucette asked him to make a position change this year.
The senior has been the Golden Wave’s center-back in the midfield the last few years, but with the loss of over 100 goals from last year’s departures, Thistle was asked to become a bigger part of the offense with a move to the attacking midfielder position.
It was an easy transition.
Thistle has played center-mid all his life at the club level, so he excelled right away with 13 goals and 7 assists while helping lead Tupelo to MHSAA Class 6A semifinals and a 15-4-3 record.
“That’s the position that I’m used to playing, so it wasn’t really much of a change,” Thistle said. “I knew how to play it already, so I just tried my hardest when I was up there and tried to help my team score as much as possible.”
He changed positions, but his role on set pieces on the offense stayed the same. Thistle was already a large asset on the team’s free kicks and corner kicks, so he continued that role this season.
Faucette said Thistle was the best “set-piece player” on the team, and he had a knack for scoring on long throw-ins and corner kicks.
“I was lethal in the air,” Thistle said. “I just don’t back down when I’m up there. If you’re afraid of the ball or the people in the box, you’ll never hit the ball right and towards the goal. I’m not afraid of anyone in there, so I just go straight for it. And also I think it’s because I have a pretty big head, but I don’t tell people that.”
Thistle also helped balance the offense out. Last season, almost half of the team’s goals were scored between the speedy Johannes Sognnaes (33) and William Hughes (28), but neither returned this year.
The leading returner was John Gibens, who scored 12 goals last year. The next closest was Thistle with five.
This year, eight players scored multiple goals and three players – Thistle, Gibens and Rhett Smith – scored double-digit goals.
“The offense changed from last year because we had so much speed up top and we could just pass those guys through balls and them score,” Thistle said. “This year, we had to keep possession in the midfield more, and that was a big part of me moving up there.
“Not having that same speed this year made scoring harder because we had to always put the ball in the right place to make sure we scored goals.”