For the first time since 1929, Starkville and West Point high schools will not meet on the football field.
They first played each other 100 years ago, with West Point winning 36-0. Starkville and West Point did not play again until 1928, and then in 1930 they began what has become the longest-running rivalry for both schools.
That 90-year streak comes to an end this season because of COVID-19, which forced West Point into virtual learning. The Green Wave and Yellowjackets were supposed to clash tonight in West Point.
Starkville will earn a win via forfeit, which means that – on paper – the series remains uninterrupted. But Hamblin Stadium is going to be eerily quiet tonight.
“The Starkville game means a lot,” said 16th-year West Point coach Chris Chambless. “We’re just so close to each other. It’s been a tradition, and our kids know each other. We play summer 7-on-7 against each other, and we see each other a lot. Our coaching staffs are friends. It means a lot to both communities.”
According to AHSFHS.org – a tremendous resource for high school football info – Starkville leads the all-time series 64-27-4. The Yellowjackets have won five of the last seven meetings, including a 40-28 win last year.
Not only are these two huge rivals, they’re two of the premier programs in the state. West Point owns 11 state championships and won four in a row before falling in last year’s Class 5A title game.
Starkville has won six state titles, most recently in 2015.
This game always has a playoff-type atmosphere. In fact, Starkville and West Point have twice met in the playoffs, in 2011 and 2012. Starkville won both games, by scores of 20-14 and 29-28.
Suffice to say, seeing this storied rivalry put on pause is no small thing. But perhaps even tougher for West Point, it means a second-straight week with no football.
“It’s tough, it really is,” Chambless said. “We all understand the reason why. These are different times. You’ve got to adapt and move on.”
The Wave have still been able to practice, and Chambless said the team has remained healthy. If all goes to plan, they’ll finally hit the field next Friday at Noxubee County.
It makes for a long preseason, but morale has remained high.
“We’ve got a great group of seniors who are being our glue big time right now holding everybody together and keeping everybody focused and positive,” Chambless said.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.