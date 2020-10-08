Teenagers can be unpredictable, especially when you put them in shoulder pads and a helmet and hand them a football.
That’s why every fall brings with it some surprises and disappointments on the gridiron. Five weeks in we’ve had plenty of both, but let’s focus on the pleasant surprises we’ve seen so far:
• Pontotoc. It’s not surprising that a Jeff Carter team would start 4-1 – the man is 51-19 in five-plus seasons. But the Warriors were 6-6 last year, and there were a lot of question marks entering this season.
One big question was at quarterback. After sharing snaps last season, Conner Armstrong became the full-time starter. The sophomore has been solid, completing 55% of his passes for 587 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.
And he’s gotten great help from running backs Jemarkus Whitfield (574 yards, five TDs) and Jordan Ball (305 yards, five TDs).
• Ripley. I suppose it’s also not surprising that a Perry Liles team plays tough defense. But the Tigers were a sieve last season, allowing 28.7 points per game.
Under Liles, who fielded some fearsome defenses at Calhoun City, Ripley is allowing 20 ppg. And last week, the Tigers pulled off a 35-21 upset of North Pontotoc in their Division 1-3A opener, coming up with five interceptions and allowing just 193 total yards.
Ripley is allowing an average of 258.2 total yards per game, including just 115.2 on the ground. Under Liles, those numbers will only keep getting better.
• Nettleton. New head coach John Keith has his team at 4-0 heading into tonight’s 1-3A showdown against Kossuth. The Tigers haven’t started 5-0 since 2006, when they went 14-1 and reached the 3A state title game.
Nettleton hasn’t sniffed that kind of success since. In fact, the last time it won more than six games in a season was 2009. And even though this is a shortened season, the Tigers have a real shot to get over that hump.
• Shannon’s defense. Sure, Shannon has given up some points, but it’s also become quite adept at getting the ball back for its offense.
Through five games, the Red Raiders have forced 13 turnovers – 10 interceptions and three fumble recoveries. In 12 games last season, they forced only nine turnovers – four picks and five fumble recoveries.
Six players have at least one interception, led by Chris Hughley’s three. So quarterbacks beware.