5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1 …
Anyone who has picked up a basketball has done this countdown in their head numerous times. Zach Shugars is no different.
The Ingomar junior has dreamed of beating the clock with a heroic jump shot to win a championship.
On Thursday, that dream came true.
Shugars made an 18-foot jumper at the horn to give the Falcons a 47-45 win over Baldwyn in the MHSAA Class 1A title game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. That set off a delirious celebration that saw Shugars make a lap around the court before being mobbed by teammates.
“You sit there and count down from five in your head outside and just throw it up there,” he said. “I miss it so many times, man. It’s surreal that it actually happened. It felt good out of my hand.”
It’s a shot the 6-foot-2 Shugars practices all the time and one he has confidence he’ll make.
After Riley Hoard’s game-tying bucket with 9 seconds left, Ingomar point guard Hunter Bynum quickly got the ball to Shugars, who dribbled all the way down below the 3-point line before pulling up and hitting the shot.
Funnily enough, Shugars wasn’t counting down in his head as he raced downcourt.
“I had lost track of time. That’s really why I pulled up, because I knew we had 9 seconds when we came out, and when Hunter gave me the ball it was 6. So I dribbled, and I thought I dribbled too many times, so I was about to try to flop for a foul, so I just threw it up. Luckily we had enough time left and it went in.”
The finish was extra sweet given how much Shugars struggled in this game. He finished with only four points and two rebounds, well below his season averages of 12.0 and 5.9 per game.
And it was sweet because Shugars had ACL surgery last spring. He recovered in time for the season and led the Falcons to a 36-2 record.
After Thursday’s win, a reporter asked Shugars if, after suffering the injury, he could have imagined being where he is now.
“I knew that if I did the work in therapy and my teammates kept me up and coaches kept encouraging me, that I would be back at the beginning of the season,” he said. “… Hitting the game-winning shot in the state championship? Nope. You dream of it, but nobody actually thinks they’re going to hit it.”