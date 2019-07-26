Of the 45 MHSAA schools that play varsity football in Northeast Mississippi, eight will have new head coaches for 2019.
That’s a normal amount of turnover around here. One interesting note: All of the new hires are at schools in Class 3A or lower.
Here’s a list of the new hires you might want to keep handy.
• Aberdeen: Alex Williams
• Calhoun City: Chad White
• Falkner: Ty Priest
• Hamilton: Wade Pierce
• Myrtle: Jeremy Smithey
• South Pontotoc: Rod Cook
• Vardaman: Brennan Pugh
Holly Springs still doesn’t have a head coach. Donald Deans was fired in November, and defensive coordinator Sylvester Hemphill has been running things in the interim.
Of the seven coaches hired so far, five were promoted from within. Two were outside hires: Williams and Pierce. Both are first-time head coaches.
In fact, all seven of the guys listed above are leading a program for the first time.
Each coach faces a unique challenge. Smithey, for example, will lead Myrtle through its first division schedule. The Hawks went 7-1 in their inaugural varsity season, under Justin Hollis, but the competition gets a lot stiffer this year.
Pugh is the baby of the bunch. The 25-year-old has one year of coaching under his belt, having been hired by Vardaman to coach receivers and defensive backs.
He inherits a once-proud program that hasn’t won a playoff game in eight years.
Williams enters a similar situation in Aberdeen, which has won just 13 games over the past three seasons. But Williams has at least two things going for him:
• He helped West Point win three-straight Class 5A state championships as an assistant;
• He’s familiar with Aberdeen, having spent five years there as an assistant before going to West Point.
As for which of these new coaches has the best shot at succeeding quickly, that answer is easy: White. He was Calhoun City’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, which means he’s a big reason the Wildcats have remained a perennial contender in Class 2A.
Last season, Calhoun City allowed just 9.6 points per game and created 28 turnovers en route to a third-straight North title game appearance.
We have four weeks until these new coaches make their debuts. They’re about to find out just how bright those Friday night lights can be.