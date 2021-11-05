The journey to Jackson – check that, Hattiesburg – begins tonight for teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A.
Over the next four weeks, the playoff field will be whittled down until only two remain in each class. And then we’ll have the state championships at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Dec. 3 and 4.
Let’s handicap the North half of the bracket and see who might make a run.
Class 2A
Favorites: No single team stands out, but the frontrunners would have to be Baldwyn, Charleston, East Union and Leflore County. And maybe Choctaw County. And maybe East Webster.
I could make great arguments for each. Baldwyn (8-2) rolled through its schedule, starting 8-1 – before losing to division foe East Union (6-4).
The Urchins’ record isn’t super impressive until you consider their losses came against New Albany, Heritage Academy, Booneville and East Webster – the latter by two points.
And those Wolverines (7-3) have a salty defense that’s allowed just 12.5 points per game.
Dark horse: Even though Calhoun City is 2-7, never ever ever count out the Wildcats, who reached the 2A title game last year.
Class 3A
Favorites: North Panola (7-1) and Winona (9-1) both look pretty tough. Neither has lost to a 3A team this season.
Amory (6-3) and Kossuth (8-2) are the best hopes for our coverage area. I’m especially intrigued by Kossuth, which has seen its defense pull a 180 this year. After allowing 35.7 ppg last season, the Aggies are currently allowing just 9.6.
Kossuth’s only losses were both by one point, against Baldwyn and Ripley.
Dark horse: Feels weird calling Noxubee County (6-3) a dark horse, seeing as the Tigers own five state championships in 4A and have reached the 3A title game two-straight years. Amory’s biggest win of the season was over Noxubee.
Class 4A
Favorites: Hoo boy, is this gonna be fun. Itawamba AHS (9-1), Houston (8-2), Ripley (8-2) and Pontotoc (6-4) could all make deep runs.
Problem is, there are teams like Clarksdale (7-1) and West Lauderdale (9-1) standing in the way. Clarksdale, not surprisingly, has a stingy defense. And West Lauderdale has a running back, Ja’Karius Grant, who has already rushed for 2,201 yards.
Dark horse: I would consider Ripley a dark horse. The Tigers aren’t that complicated: They give the ball to Immanuel Griffin and play stellar defense.
This team was 2-10 just two years ago, but former Calhoun City coach Perry Liles has turned this around. And if anyone knows about deep playoff runs, it’s Liles.
