JACKSON
For the first time in eight years, the MHSAA football championships will be held at that monument to urban decay, Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
COVID-19 is the gift that keeps on giving.
Despite the third-rate venue, we should see some excellent football to close out what’s been a unique season. There will be three games today and three games Saturday.
Four area teams will be in action, and each matchup has more than a few intriguing angles.
Let’s look at a few:
• Lumberton vs. Biggersville (1A): This is Biggersville’s first trip to a state title game, and it caps the greatest season in program history. Football has never really been Biggersville’s strong suit, but coach Stan Platt has changed that.
In his five years leading the Lions, Platt has a record of 47-15, including 35-4 over the past three years. Here’s a crazy stat: Biggersville has won 43 games over the past four seasons, which accounts for 19.2% of their wins all-time (224).
Can the Lions cap off this historic season with a title? Well, Lumberton won’t make it easy.
The Panthers are led by tailback Robert Henry, a two-time 1A Mr. Football award winner. And he runs behind an offensive line that averages 6-foot-1 1/2, 270 pounds – huge for 1A.
• Taylorsville vs. Calhoun City (2A): This is a clash of traditional powers. Taylorsville has won seven state championships – including two of the last three – while Calhoun City has won two along with nine runner-up finishes.
The Tartars are led by quarterback Ty Keyes, who has been putting up video game numbers since his freshman year. The senior has 14,338 career passing yards and 152 touchdowns. He has another 1,848 yards and 21 TDs on the ground.
Calhoun City doesn’t have a star like Keyes, but it rarely does. A strong running game and stingy defense have always worked for the Wildcats.
• West Jones vs. West Point (5A): Remember when West Point lost two-straight games during the season and people started to think they might not get to Jackson?
Haha, yeah, we were dumb.
The Green Wave aim for a fifth-straight title and 12th overall. It’s funny how far a consistently good defense will take you.
West Point has recorded 32 sacks in 13 games and forced 20 turnovers.
• Oak Grove vs. Oxford (6A): Oxford lost 10 starters off of last year’s stellar defense. Hasn’t mattered.
The Chargers have forced 33 turnovers, which is four more than last year – and in three fewer games.
I’ll say this about fifth-year head coach Chris Cutcliffe: His father, David, taught him well. Chris already has 51 career wins and a state title, and the Chargers have won 25- consecutive games.