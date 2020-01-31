Da’Shun Berry is still playing for Jimmy Guy McDonald.
The Houlka senior’s current coach is Seth Burt, who succeeded McDonald upon his retirement nearly two years ago. But being coached by McDonald has a way of sticking with you.
“In certain big games, I know what he expects for me to do, and I know he’s watching me,” Berry said. “I just want to make him proud as much as I can.”
McDonald, who died on Dec. 4, would be quite proud of Berry – and of the Wildcats as a whole. They’re 15-9, having already won nine more games than last season.
Berry is averaging 33.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He’s had seven games of 40-plus points, including a 47-point effort in Tuesday’s 85-52 win over Blue Mountain.
He was a scoring machine last season, too, averaging 29.8 ppg, but this year he’s gotten more reliable support from his teammates. Senior J.J. Tittle and three freshmen – Jarell Hamilton, Brandon Pulliam and Seth Winter – round out the starting lineup.
Winter is averaging 9.5 ppg, Hamilton 9.2 ppg.
“It’s just up to me to get to where I need to go, and my teammates find me, get me the ball, and I score at will,” said Berry, who is shooting 51 percent from the field.
He’s scoring at will despite facing every kind of defense opposing coaches can scheme up. He moves well without the ball, and his teammates are good at setting screens.
And Burt has a rule: Berry must touch the ball at least once every possession. It’s the same rule McDonald had for Ma’Darius Hobson, the 2018 Daily Journal Player of the Year.
That’s just one way McDonald remains an integral part of Houlka basketball.
“He comes up all the time, whether it be at practice or during halftime of a game or after a game. We still do all we can to bring him up,” Burt said.
“…We definitely keep him in the gym with us as much as we can.”
McDonald’s death came as a shock to everyone, especially Burt and the players. Even after retirement, McDonald would show up to every Houlka game. He was always around the team.
His sudden absence was jarring.
“It was difficult at first,” Berry said, “but we know what he wants us to do as a team, so it’s up to us to get the job done for him.”
Burt believes McDonald’s spirit remains with the Wildcats, and that it’s why they have been playing so well. They’ve won 10 of their last 13 games after a 5-6 start.
“It’s just been a little different since we lost coach,” said Burt, who played on McDonald’s 2000 state title team. “If the guys had anything else in them to pull out, they’ve done that. They’ve really, really, really played hard.
“I think he’s had something to do with it for sure.”