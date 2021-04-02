Not all job openings are created equal.
And right now, there are some big-time coaching vacancies on the local high school landscape. We’ve already had a couple of them filled, with Brooks Dampeer hired to lead Amory football and Adam Kirk tapped to coach Corinth boys basketball.
Although his 17-35 career record is cause for concern among some Amory faithful, Dampeer should be given a chance. He comes from a family of proven coaches – dad Charlie and brother Baylor – and is taking over a program that’s much more established than the two programs he led in Alabama.
Kirk is a perfect fit at Corinth. Actually, he’d be a perfect fit anywhere, because he’s one of the best coaches around. His departure from Ripley after six seasons creates a coveted opening, and not the only one at that school.
Steve Willey is retiring as girls coach. In six years, he had a record of 128-48 with two Class 4A championship game appearances. The Lady Tigers won the state title in 2020.
Between the track record of both Ripley teams and their top-notch facilities, there should be no shortage of applicants.
Greg Carter recently left as Starkville’s boys coach to become the athletics director at Hattiesburg. He won 514 games and four 6A state titles in 19 years, and this is one of the biggest job openings in the state.
Then there’s the New Site boys job. Rick Howell has retired – again – after a strong five-year run. The Royals were 131-30 on Howell’s watch and regular visitors to the 2A playoffs.
New Site is expected to make a hire in the next few days. Sources tell us that Winona coach Presley Coleman is among the candidates. He turned Winona around in four years – the Tigers were 2-22 the season prior to his arrival and were 20-5 this past season, including a 6-0 mark in Division 3-3A.
The Royals will need a good team builder like Coleman. They lose leading scorer Ethan Eaton, point guard Colton Fitzsimmons and big man Dalton Pounds to graduation.
As we approach the end of the school year, the coaching carousel is only going to pick up steam. Don’t take your eyes off it.