Biennial reclassification by the MHSAA put six area football teams on the move this year.
That can be a good thing or a bad thing.
Typically, moving down can benefit a team, while moving up can make for a greater challenge.
Teams that are moving up: North Pontotoc (Class 3A to 4A), South Pontotoc (3A to 4A) and Potts Camp (1A to 2A).
Teams moving down: Amory (4A to 3A), Mantachie (3A to 2A) and Baldwyn (2A to 1A).
Let’s look at how I believe reclassification will help or hinder our local teams, starting with who it should help the most and working our way down to who it will help the least. And as you’ll see, moving up isn’t always a bad thing.
• Amory: The Panthers are back in 3A for the first time in 11 years. The last couple of seasons were tough, but coach Allen Glenn’s bunch has a chance to compete for a division title.
Booneville will be Amory’s main obstacle in Division 1-3A; those teams haven’t met since 2006.
• Baldwyn: The move to 1A couldn’t have come at a much better time. The Bearcats had an atypical 3-8 record last year after losing 17 seniors from the prior season.
Baldwyn should be an immediate contender in the division race, but things will get a lot tougher come playoff time. That’s because in the first round, 1-1A matches up with 2-1A, which is so loaded that whoever gets the No. 4 seed out of there will be as dangerous as anyone.
• Potts Camp: This is a case of moving up being a good thing. Last year the Cardinals finished sixth in a division that included three teams currently slotted in 2-1A.
Being in 1-2A with East Union, Mantachie, Strayhorn and Walnut is much preferable, and with a year in coach Darrow Anderson’s system, Potts Camp could surprise some folks. In fact, that’s my sleeper team this season.
• Mantachie: Coach T.J. Seago told me recently that going back to 2A has re-energized his players. I don’t know if the Mustangs will make the playoffs, but I bet they don’t post another goose egg in the wins column this fall.
• North Pontotoc: The Vikings have won 31 games and two division titles over the last three seasons. Don’t expect another division crown, because Corinth is the team to beat in 1-4A.
I suspect North Pontotoc will still have a nice season and might even do some damage in the playoffs. But 4A is tough around here.
• South Pontotoc: The Cougars lost a load of skill players from last season along with their head coach, Michael Bradley. Rod Cook was an in-house hire and should help maintain continuity.
But a division schedule that includes games against Itawamba AHS, Pontotoc and Shannon in consecutive weeks will be brutal.