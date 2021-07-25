It seems like every time David Robbins turns around, he has to make another coaching hire.
Over the past four months, the Corinth athletics director has had to replace five head coaches: baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball, football and volleyball.
Corinth’s coaching turnover is indicative of a huge upswing in coaching changes in Northeast Mississippi this year. I’ve kept close track of the comings and goings the last few years, and I’ve yet to see such an active coaching carousel.
In the 2018-19 school year, I tallied 29 head coaching changes in our area for the Big Four sports: football, basketball, baseball and softball. For 2019-20, I counted 34.
So far this year, we’ve had 57.
Mind you, I’m bound to miss a few here or there. We cover more than 50 schools, and even in today’s technological age, it’s hard to keep track of every single change.
Regardless, it’s clear that coaches have been on the move at a strangely high rate. Is it because many of them put off leaving a school due to the COVID-19 pandemic? That would make sense.
Or perhaps this year is an anomaly. Robbins, for one, believes the reasons are myriad.
“Several factors come into play,” Robbins said. “Financially sound moves seem to be at the top of the list, and retaining children in upper level grades at school sites would be a close second. Classroom responsibilities seems to be a deal-breaker for the younger generation. The younger coaches are far more mobile and much more willing to relocate than the older generation.”
The biggest driver of this year’s spike in coaching changes is basketball. There will be 28 teams with new head coaches this year, up from 11 each of the past two years.
Many of these jobs are of the high profile variety, including Corinth boys, Houston boys and girls, New Site boys, Ripley boys and girls, and Tupelo boys.
Robbins managed to nab Adam Kirk from Ripley for Corinth’s boys basketball opening. Kirk is one of the best young coaches in the area, having gone 142-33 in six years at Ripley.
“Adam has done a tremendous job wherever he’s been. Adam has done more with less than about any coach around here,” Robbins said.
Baseball vacancies have also been on the uptick, with 16. I knew of only three last year.
As is often the case, there has been a bit of a domino effect. Rob Scarbrough retired at Corinth and was replaced by Booneville head coach Kevin Williams, who was replaced by New Site’s Andy McGregor, who was replaced by Tremont’s Luke Goff.
Tremont is expected to name Goff’s replacement in early August.
As for football, we’ve had only six coaching changes. There were 14 last year.
The three big ones were Amory, Biggersville and Corinth. In the latter two cases, defensive coordinators were promoted to the head post.
Looking inside and out
Quite a few of this year’s hires were made in house. That’s another challenge for someone like Robbins: Go get a big name like Kirk or promote a promising assistant like football’s Justin Dye?
Corinth’s basketball team is perennially strong, and the football team won a state championship just two years ago.
While Dye isn’t a big name, he’s proved himself worthy to Robbins.
“In my opinion, you’ve got to give a guy an opportunity at some point in time,” Robbins said. “We had a lot of good candidates. It was a tough one. But as we went through the process, he was standing there alone.”
Corinth is the kind of place where coaches tend to stay a while, so this was an unusual year for Robbins. Filling so many vacancies – including several assistant positions – was a challenge, but he believes it’s turned out well.
“We were able to identify some of our needs early on, so that gave us some time to reach out and pursue who we wanted to talk with, and that always helps.”