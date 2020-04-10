The coronavirus pandemic has stopped the games, but it hasn’t slowed the high school coaching carousel one bit.
There have been several big moves in recent weeks, from surprising departures to big-name hires – mainly on the football front.
Trent Hammond, a two-time Daily Journal Coach of the Year, resigned from Tupelo on Monday after seven seasons. He will be defensive coordinator at New Albany, which is coached by Cody Stubblefield, who was Hammond’s offensive coordinator at Tupelo for two years.
Hammond was 64-24 at Tupelo, and he leaves a job that should draw a lot of interest.
There are two other notable openings, at East Union and Nettleton. Kevin Walton made East Union, which has played football for eight years, a force in Class 2A. Ken Topps returned Nettleton to respectability.
Tishomingo County made a big splash last week when it hired native son Richard Russo. He has a long history of successful rebuilding projects, most recently at Independence.
The Wildcats were in the midst of a 26-game losing streak when Russo took over, but he guided them to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons at the helm.
Tishomingo County has made the playoffs just four times in its 29-year history.
Calhoun City has another coaching change. After Perry Liles retired following the 2018 season, defensive coordinator Chad White was promoted to replace him. But White left in March for an assistant’s job at Ripley – where Liles had just been hired.
On March 30, Calhoun City turned to assistant M.D. Jennings, a former Wildcat standout who went on to play at Arkansas State and then with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.
As of right now, 10 area football programs will start the 2020 season with new head coaches. There were a handful of hires made before COVID-19 hit, so let’s recap:
• Jamaal Jackson, the former defensive backs coach at Pontotoc, was hired by Bruce in December after Clint Faust’s firing.
• Ken Adams left Hatley to take the Mantachie job in January, and then Clint Adair was hired in March. Adair is a Hatley native who spent the previous nine years coaching in Tennessee.
• After Chris Craven resigned at Oak Hill Academy, defensive coordinator Bill Rosenthal was promoted in January.
• Liles spent 2019 as a Coffeeville assistant before getting the Ripley job, which was vacated by Sam Hathorn’s resignation.