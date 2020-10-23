COVID-19 has done some strange things to the high school football standings.
The MHSAA playoffs begin in two weeks for teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A, and in three weeks for teams in 1A, 5A and 6A. And if the season ended today, your No. 2 seed out of Division 1-1A would be … Thrasher?
The Rebels haven’t made the playoffs since 1992. But they benefited from Baldwyn going into quarantine early this season. Thrasher won a game by forfeit that I guarantee you it would not have won on the field.
Baldwyn is 2-2 in the division, and while it lost the Thrasher game, it got a forfeit win when Coldwater was hit with COVID.
In 2-1A, Vardaman (2-5, 2-3) is only one game out of a playoff spot. That’s thanks in part to a forfeit win against Okolona (1-6, 0-5), which also had to forfeit a game to Hamilton (3-4, 2-4).
Okolona would have had a chance to win both those games, and thus could have possibly made the playoffs. That’s the real shame about what COVID-19 has done to this season: It’s cost kids a chance to have that postseason experience.
Ask East Webster. This is a very good team that currently sits at 0-2 in Division 2-2A. Both of those losses were COVID-induced forfeits, to Calhoun City and J.Z. George.
The Wolverines can still make the playoffs, but at this point nothing is guaranteed.
Starkville’s situation isn’t as dire, but things could get sticky. The Yellowjackets will have to forfeit next week’s game against Warren Central – which currently sits in first place in Division 2-6A. That will drop them to 3-2 in division.
Trying to figure out exactly how Starkville could miss the playoffs is a headache, and it probably won’t happen, but if any team can throw a wrench into things, it’s South Panola (1-2).
Weird 1-5A
There is one division that looks odd without the aid of COVID-19. In 1-5A, there is a four-way tie for first place – and none of those teams is West Point.
The Green Wave (4-3, 2-2) have won four-straight division titles and four-straight state championships. But they’ve suffered back-to-back losses to Lake Cormorant and Grenada, both of which are tied for first with Lafayette and Center Hill.
West Point’s remaining games are against Columbus, New Hope and Center Hill. Winning those first two shouldn’t be a problem, but Center Hill could pose trouble.
I can’t imagine West Point missing the playoffs. That would be the strangest development of all.