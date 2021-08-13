The ink on the fall sports calendar hasn’t even dried, and already COVID-19 is wreaking havoc. I know we all hoped this school year would be more pleasant than the last, but viruses aren’t very considerate of our wishes.
This Delta variant is covering Mississippi like a weighted blanket. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,412 new COVID cases, shattering the previous single-day record. Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.
The numbers tell us that things are worse now than they were this time last year. And we didn’t even have a vaccine at that point.
Part of the problem is not nearly enough people are getting vaccinated. That puts lives in danger. And while not nearly as tragic, it puts our sports seasons in danger.
Volleyball season began this week, and already we’ve had three area teams sidelined by COVID-19: Belmont, Oxford and Pine Grove. The Tippah County Tournament on Saturday will be played without Pine Grove, because the MHSAA is not allowing games to be rescheduled.
Calhoun City’s football team went into quarantine Monday and won’t be out until Aug. 23. The Wildcats will have to forfeit their season opener against Houston. Here’s hoping they can get prepared in time to face North Panola on Sept. 3.
Of course, to play that game, Calhoun City High School will have to get back to in-person classes. The school is doing virtual learning this week. And as we’ve reported, if your school is going virtual, students are not allowed to participate in any school-related activities.
That 2020 vision
The easiest thing we can do, besides getting vaccinated, is to take the precautions we took last year. Like wearing a mask to school and games, even if the school doesn’t require it.
I’ve covered a couple of volleyball games this week, and masks were not required upon entry. It looks like that might be changing.
On Thursday, Lafayette High School announced that masks were required for that night’s volleyball match against New Albany.
“Face coverings are required when entering/exiting our facility, including moving about when inside the gates,” the school said in a statement. “Coverings are encouraged but not mandated for fans in family groups that maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups when seated with your groups.”
I hope more schools re-adopt this policy.
We’re all sick of wearing masks, but I’d rather wear a mask than get sick.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.