Fall sports are still on for northeast Mississippi high schools, but it could all come to an end very quickly.
Even if football, volleyball, cross country and swimming start their seasons, there is no guarantee they will finish them. In fact, we’ve already gotten a taste of what it might look like if COVID-19 cases start popping up among teams.
A handful of area football teams had to halt summer workouts in July because of positive tests. Falkner had three players test positive last week, and a doctor recommended the entire team quarantine for 14 days.
Preseason drills begin Aug. 17. Falkner won’t be able to start until a day later.
Back in May, I spoke with Okolona football coach Lamart Harvey about the upcoming summer workouts, and we also talked about how the season might go if COVID-19 was still an issue.
“I’m a little concerned,” Harvey said. “We play (Thrasher) that first game. We get a guy coming to school that following Monday and he tests positive, so then we all have to get tested • the coaches, the whole team. And we’re quarantined for two weeks or whatever. Do we forfeit our next two games because we can’t play?”
At the moment, that isn’t perfectly clear.
A Mississippi High School Activities Association official told me that only players or coaches who test positive are required to be quarantined. Everyone else with the team would go into the protocol of taking temperatures and checking for symptoms daily.
But that is the MHSAA policy, which for now is superseded by state and school district policies.
The State Department of Health says that if an athlete has close contact with an infected person, they “will be be excluded from the school setting for a minimum of 14 days after the last exposure to the case of COVID-19.”
That means they have to stay at home, which means they can’t practice or play.
The MHSAA is hoping to convince the state to let its policy take precedence over state and school district policies. But the MHSAA official I spoke with was not optimistic that would happen.
But say it does happen. It doesn’t solve everything.
Let’s say a team has its star quarterback and a couple of other key players test positive. Even if only those players quarantine, not having them on the field could be the difference between winning and losing, and it could severely damage a team’s playoff hopes.
Football is the highest-risk fall sport because it’s a full-contact sport, but COVID can easily disrupt other sports, too. Tupelo’s volleyball squad, which began preseason drills on Monday, has already had to suspend practices for two weeks after a player tested positive earlier this week.
The Lady Wave will be able to return just in time for their Aug. 25 season opener at Olive Branch. Going into that game with basically zero preparation puts Tupelo at a distinct disadvantage. To make matters worse, it’s a Division 1-6A game.
So is the home match two days later against DeSoto Central, last year’s division champion.
If a team is unable to play a game because of COVID, then it would have to forfeit that contest. It stinks, but that’s the reality we live in now.
I just hope we don’t have to live in it much longer.