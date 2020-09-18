Hello, and welcome to the 2020 fall sports season, where the phrase “nothing is guaranteed” hits a little different than it used to.
One day you’re celebrating a big win. The next you and your team are in quarantine, a chunk of your season lost forever.
That’s what happened to Corinth volleyball this week. The Lady Warriors pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 win over rival Alcorn Central on a Thursday. Five days later – before they could play another match – they were put in 14-day quarantine.
Coach Emma Heubi’s unenviable task is to somehow reschedule all of Corinth’s division matches and squeeze them into a two-week window before the regular season ends.
At least Corinth can reschedule those important matchups. Baldwyn’s football team can’t.
The Bearcats went into quarantine this week, losing not only tonight’s non-division game against Belmont, but also next week’s Division 1-1A opener against Thrasher.
There is no room on the schedule for that game to be made up, which means Thrasher will win by forfeit. Unless Thrasher has to go into quarantine before then, in which case both teams would be given a loss.
And there goes Baldwyn’s perfect 6-0 all-time record against Thrasher.
It might not seem fair, but there’s a lot of that going around during this pandemic. Some teams in Mississippi have canceled their seasons altogether. Thankfully that hasn’t happened in our coverage area … yet.
We can’t pretend it’s not a possibility. If a school and/or team keep having COVID-19 outbreaks, there might be no other recourse than for them to call everything off. To my knowledge, we have not had any teams go into quarantine more than once, and let’s hope it stays that way.
Quick-change artist
But we no doubt will continue to have teams and schedules affected by it. Oh, those schedules, how they have changed. I’ve done my best to keep up with the changes, which seem to occur almost daily now.
This past week was the strangest in that regard. Tupelo’s football team was supposed to play Grenada tonight. But COVID canceled that game.
So Tupelo scheduled North Panola. COVID laughed.
So Tupelo scheduled West Lauderdale. Let’s hope someone doesn’t tell COVID.
Coach Ty Hardin texted me Thursday morning saying it had to be a record to have scheduled three teams in one week. It probably is a record, yet I wouldn’t bet against it being broken soon.