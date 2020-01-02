When Chris Cutcliffe was young, his father David was concerned about how his profession might affect his first-born child.
After all, college coaches spend a lot of time away from home. But a young graduate assistant named Jon Gruden put Cutcliffe’s fears to rest.
Gruden was a coach’s son, and he went on lead Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl title. He currently coaches the Oakland Raiders.
“Jon told me, ‘You know, being a coach’s son is phenomenal,’” Cutcliffe said. “Jon kind of put me at ease talking about how much he loved it.”
David Cutcliffe, of course, was head coach at Ole Miss for six seasons and just finished his 12th season at Duke. He was an assistant coach at Tennessee when Chris was born, and it was evident early on that the oldest Cutcliffe child was destined to be a coach.
“He’s asking me about pass protection at 6, 7 years old,” David said. “… I’d watch him organize a game in the yard, and he’s out there teaching at that time. I would say as early as 7 or 8 he knew that’s what he wanted to do.”
Chris began his career at the college level, interning for his father at Duke for two years after graduating from Tennessee. But Oxford High School, where he quarterbacked the Chargers to a state title game appearance in 2003, drew him back.
He was an assistant coach for five seasons and then succeeded Johnny Hill as head coach after the 2015 season. A few weeks ago, Chris Cutcliffe guided Oxford to the Class 6A state championship – the school’s first title in football.
He was named the Daily Journal Coach of the Year, and dad couldn’t be prouder. The whole family was there in Hattiesburg when the Chargers rallied past Oak Grove in the title game.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever walked on air. It felt like it getting to that field,” David Cutcliffe said.
After the game, father told son, “I’m complete. In the world of sports, I’m totally complete that you’ve accomplished this incredible feat.”
Chris Cutcliffe, 32, would probably have excelled as a college coach. But he loves to teach and shape young minds.
“It’s important to him to be a really good mentor,” David said. “I know he’s my son, but I don’t know if there’s anybody doing that better to be honest with you.”