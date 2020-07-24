Quarterbacks, running backs and other offensive skill players tend to get most of the pub, which is understandable. They score points.
But there’s a reason for the old saying, “Defense wins championships.” Take West Point, winner of 11 state titles, including the last four in Class 5A.
The Green Wave allowed just 14.7 points per game last season, the lowest number in 5A. They recorded 19 sacks in 16 games and forced 18 turnovers.
Expect that defense to be just as tough to crack this season. Two reasons why: linebacker Keon Cunningham and defensive end Jaquarius Thomas.
Cunningham, who will be a junior, had 78 tackles last season. He had 10 stops in a 21-14 win over Lafayette in the second round of the playoffs.
Early in the season against Tupelo, he scooped up a fumble and raced 70 yards for a touchdown.
Thomas, a senior, is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound nightmare for opposing offensive tackles. Last fall he had 80 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 6 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Making Waves
Another team with a dynamic defensive duo is Tupelo, with senior linebackers Dalton Hughes and Justin Wilson. The latter had a team-high 114 tackles last season, and he’s the quarterback of the defense playing on the inside in new coach Ty Hardin’s 3-4 set.
Hughes plays on the outside and can cover a lot of ground. Last season he had 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception • which he returned for a touchdown.
Tupelo plays in a tough division – it’s produced the last two 6A state champs – and a strong defense could keep it in contention.
Lafayette also has a strong one-two punch on its front seven. Defensive end DQ Watkins is coming off a big junior year in which he had 52 tackles and 14 tackles-for-loss. He checks in at 6-4, 240 pounds.
Then there’s middle linebacker Mario Wilbourn, who had a breakout season as a sophomore. He had a team-high 127 tackles and is starting to receive some college offers.
Wilbourn is 6-2, 220 and still has two years of high school ball left to play. He could very well win a championship before he’s done – if Lafayette can ever get past West Point.
The Commodores have lost to the Wave four times over the past two years – including twice in the playoffs – by an average of 4.8 points.
Each time, West Point’s defense was just a little bit better.