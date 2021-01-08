High school football season is less than eight months away. Hard to believe, right?
Last week I took a much-too-early look at some of the key offensive players who are set to return in 2021. This week we’re looking at defensive stars.
These humble position rankings are a product of what these kids have done on the field thus far and my flawless evaluations. Yeah, totally flawless.
Ahem. Anyway, here we go.
Defensive Linemen
1. Derrick Burgess Jr., Lafayette: The son of former Ole Miss and NFL standout Derrick Burgess Sr., this defensive end is listed at 5-foot-11, 252 pounds. As a junior, he recorded 67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. He also forced three fumbles.
2. Jacarious Clayton, Tupelo: The Golden Wave’s defensive line was a big strength. A tackle, Clayton made 34 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks in seven games – he missed time with a knee injury.
3. Romero Hampton, Tupelo: Clayton’s interior linemate also was limited to seven games, but he still finished with 30 tackles and 10 tackles-for-loss.
Others to watch: Dahmarrion Williams, West Point; Mac Shinault, Booneville.
Linebackers
1. Alex Sanford, Oxford: As a sophomore, the 6-2, 230-pounder showed why his coach considered him an SEC prospect. Sanford made a team-high 116 tackles along with 23 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and had two fumble recoveries.
2. Mario Wilbourn, Lafayette: Over the past two seasons manning the middle, Wilbourn has made 235 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He’ll be back next season to anchor one of the best defenses in 5A.
3. Keon Cunningham, West Point: This is one of those guys who was really, really hard to leave off our All-Area team. As a junior, Cunningham had 115 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks.
Others to watch: J.D. Nanney, Booneville; Keegan Wilfawn, Oxford.
Defensive Backs
1. Tae Chandler, Itawamba AHS: The Indians’ defense was incredibly good at creating turnovers last season, and Chandler was a big reason why. The safety had eight interceptions and recovered six fumbles to go with 102 tackles.
2. Isaac Smith, Itawamba AHS: Chandler’s partner in crime at the back of the defense, Smith had six interceptions and six fumble recoveries. He also made 91 tackles and blocked three kicks.
3. Fred McMillian, West Point: After playing just three games as a sophomore, McMillian made 39 tackles and three interceptions for the Green Wave’s vaunted defense this fall.
Others to watch: E.J. Wadley, Oxford; Fred Adams, Tupelo.