Division 1-6A baseball this year is – and I do not use this word lightly – ridiculous.
The four-team division has three potential state champions in DeSoto Central, Lewisburg and Tupelo. In fact, I’d be surprised if one of those three doesn’t win it.
All three teams are stocked with Division I talent.
Let’s start with DeSoto Central (14-6, 4-3).
Brock Tapper is a Mississippi State commit who’s hitting .464 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. Bradley Loftin, also an MSU commit, is 5-2 on the mound with a 3.46 ERA, 40 strikeouts and 18 walks in 28 1/3 innings.
And then there’s ICC signee Coleman Haltom, who’s 4-0 with a 0.32 ERA, 24 strikeouts and just five walks in 21 2/3 innings.
Lewisburg (14-6, 5-2) is loaded with pitching, including Arkansas signee Brady Tygart, who is 2-0 with a 0.25 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 10 walks in 28 innings.
Brayden Sanders, an Ole Miss signee, is 3-2 with a 1.38 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 14 walks in 20 1/3 innings. Josh Pack is 3-1 with a 1.54 ERA, 43 strikeouts and seven walks in 27 1/3 innings. He’s actually an ICC football signee.
MSU commits Gray Bane (.350, 12 doubles, 18 RBIs) and Gage Haley (.319) lead the Patriots offensively.
Tupelo (18-5, 5-2) also has a wealth of pitching talent. Ole Miss signee Hunter Elliott is 6-0 with a 0.21 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 12 walks in 34 innings, while Ole Miss commit Mason Morris is 4-1 with a 1.19 ERA, 41 strikeouts and 18 walks in 29 1/3 innings.
McClain Ray (MSU commit) is 3-0 with a 2.58 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 14 walks in 21 2/3 innings. All three of those guys can hit, too: Elliott has a .429 average with 30 RBIs, Ray hits .427 with 19 RBIs, and Morris hits .307 with 15 RBIs.
And let’s not forget about Bo Jaggers, who is 2-3 with a 1.57 ERA.
As you can see, every time these teams play each other, it’s a playoff-level battle.They’ve beaten up on each other a bit so far, and there’s more to come.
After losing two of three to Lewisburg last week, Tupelo bounced back and beat DeSoto Central 7-0 on Tuesday, as Elliott and Sam Smith combined on a two-hitter. These teams meet again today at Tupelo and Saturday at DeSoto Central.
All Lewisburg has to do to win the division is take care of Olive Branch (2-19, 0-7), which will not be a problem – the Patriots won Tuesday’s game, 19-1.
That will give Lewisburg a first-round bye in the playoffs, while DeSoto Central and Tupelo will be a nightmare matchup for whoever they draw.
And to those unfortunate teams I say, good luck.