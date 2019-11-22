One of the many great things about high school basketball around here is that you don’t have to wait until the playoffs to see some epic matchups.
We get some really good games during football season, sure, but the best ones tend to be played in the postseason.
The early, non-division portion of our area basketball schedule, though, is chock full of must-see games. We’re only three weeks into the season and have already had several such matchups.
• Tupelo’s girls, ranked No. 6 by the Journal, beat reigning Class 4A state champ Louisville, 55-40, at the Bank of Pontotoc Classic on Nov. 9. The Lady Wave played shutdown defense, and it looks like that will be one of their calling cards this season.
• In this same event, No. 7 Saltillo’s boys took down a strong North Panola team, 67-57. Saltillo star T.J. Hannah put on a show, scoring 29 points, and Cedquavious Hunter had 29 for the Cougars.
Reigning buckets
• We don’t get these kinds of matchups only in showcase events.
In a battle of defending state champs, No. 5 Kossuth (3A) edged No. 4 Pine Grove (1A) by a 46-40 score last Friday. The Lady Aggies, who were strong on defense last season, held Pine Grove scoring machine Loren Elliott to just two points.
• Back on Nov. 5, an Oxford girls team that appears to be on the rise took down No. 8 Calhoun City, 57-51. True, Cal City was missing star player Quay Bailey to an injury, but that’s still a notable win for the Lady Chargers, who just two years ago won only four games.
• Tuesday night’s Pontotoc-Lafayette girls game lived up to expectations.
Those are the top two teams in our rankings, and No. 2 Lafayette came out on top, 61-54. It was a close, physical affair that had the intensity of a playoff game.
Azariah Buford and Kimaya Dixon scored 23 points each for Lafayette, while Samya Brooks • who I keep having to remind myself is just a sophomore – scored 29 to lead Pontotoc.
Both teams do so many things well, which is why once the playoffs finally arrive, they’ll be tough for anyone to beat.
Playing games like the ones I’ve discussed here is one reason we see so many area teams excel in the postseason.
“This game’s going to show us what we need to work on and what we’re good at,” Lafayette coach Shayne Linzy said.
And as an added bonus, we get to watch some excellent basketball.