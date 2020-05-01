Now is the time when high school football teams should be deeply into spring practices. As it is, area coaches are just hoping the 2020 season starts on time.
This COVID-19 pandemic has thrown sports into disarray and made for a murky future. I’ve heard rumblings of the football season being pushed back. That becomes more likely if schools aren’t allowed to resume activities on June 1.
That’s the date set by the Mississippi High School Activities Association. If athletes and coaches can get back together by then, then the season should start on time.
And if they can’t?
“If for some reason it were to be pushed to July 1 or mid-July, then I think you have to look seriously at altering what the season looks like as far as when you start and how many games you play,” said North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell.
“The question would have to be entertained, do we have a postseason? And if we have a postseason, what would that look like?”
These are questions no one wants to face. But if we can’t hit the June 1 date, then the first question is when to begin the season.
Under normal conditions, football players need spring football, summer workouts, and about three weeks of preseason practices in order to get ready for the season. But with schools having been shut down for the past eight weeks, players haven’t been able to follow a normal offseason routine.
So even if everyone gets back to work on June 1, preparing for the season will be a challenge.
“We need a good couple months in the weight room just to train our bodies, to keep our injuries low,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said.
Well prepared
The Green Wave have won four-straight Class 5A state championships, and it’s a program known for a tireless work ethic. Chambless has given his players workouts to do at home, and he regularly checks in with his team leaders.
Whenever offseason workouts can resume, coaches will have to guard against their players doing too much too soon. If the restart date is pushed past June 1, Walnut coach John Meeks said teams will need to be extra careful, especially when working outdoors.
“Not everybody goes outside during that type of heat unless they’re semi-forced to,” he said. “You’ll definitely come into some issues with heat acclimation. You have to kind of take it slower so you don’t get anybody hurt.”
Preseason camps are scheduled to start Aug. 3, with the season to begin Aug. 20-21.
Even if those dates hold, there is the problem of coaches installing schemes – something they normally would do in the spring.
Crotwell is making some tweaks to his offense, which will be led by sophomore quarterback Reece Kentner.
“The changes that I envision for our offense all have to be compressed into the fall,” Crotwell said. “Unless we get summer workouts, and if we get summer workouts, what does that look like? Are we allowed to do 7-on-7 during the summer? We’re all just kind of in limbo.”