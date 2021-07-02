Did you see the week-by-week high school football schedule in Wednesday’s Journal? If so, perhaps you combed through it to find each week’s most intriguing games.
If not, then allow me to do the combing for you. It’s a realignment year, which means some divisions will look different. In fact, a couple of divisions in particular look downright brutal.
The setup in 2-4A reminds us how many strong football programs reside along Highway 15. You’ve got Houston, New Albany, North Pontotoc, Pontotoc, Ripley and South Pontotoc.
Then there’s 2-6A, where Tupelo joins the likes of Clinton, Germantown, Grenada, Madison Central, Murrah, Oxford and Starkville. Pity poor Murrah.
OK, let’s get on to this Games to Watch list. There are a handful of games on Aug. 20, but none that stand out, so we’ll skip ahead.
• Aug. 26: Calhoun City visits Houston on a Thursday. Expect a lot of rushing yards.
• Aug. 27: Lafayette hosts Tupelo in a game that will feature two loaded defenses. Mario Wilbourn for the Commodores and Jacarious Clayton for the Golden Wave are just two to keep an eye on.
• Sept. 3: Starkville at West Point. You already know. New Albany at Itawamba AHS should be a dandy as well.
• Sept. 11: Oxford travels to Shreveport, Louisiana, on a Saturday to take on John Curtis Christian, a traditional power out of New Orleans.
• Sept. 17: Oxford is at Lafayette for the Crosstown Classic. The Chargers have won four straight in the series and eight of the last nine.
• Sept. 24: Pontotoc visits Itawamba AHS for what will be a good division warmup for both squads.
Trivia: IAHS forced 51 turnovers last season.
• Oct. 1: Tupelo visits Oxford, and I can’t wait to see Oxford’s elite linebackers take on Tupelo’s big running back, Kyson Brown.
• Oct. 8: Ripley at New Albany, and who wouldn’t want to watch a Perry Liles defense against a New Albany offense that features guys like C.J. Hill and Cameron Knox?
• Oct. 15: Corinth visits IAHS with a chance for payback. The Indians beat the Warriors, 23-18, in the third round of last year’s 4A playoffs.
• Oct. 22: Oxford at Starkville. The Little Egg Bowl was canceled last season due to COVID. Now that these two are division rivals, this game means even more.
• Oct. 29: Amory hosts rival Nettleton in a big 4-3A game. Nettleton has a new QB in transfer Ty Walton, and that will be one tough offense to deal with this fall.
• Nov. 5: Tupelo visits Germantown, which has two of the state’s top four 2022 prospects, according to 247Sports – tailback Branson Robinson and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris.