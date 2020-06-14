Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, the high school football season begins a little over two months from now.
Perhaps I should say, Lord willing and the COVID don’t rise. There are no guarantees the coronavirus won’t affect fall sports, but it’s too soon to say.
For now we’ll just assume the season starts on Aug. 21. I sure hope so, because I’ve already typed up schedules for all 50 of our area teams for future use.
Let’s look at some highlights:
• There are no Thursday games in the opening week. Weird.
• There are some fun matchups in Week 1, including Tupelo visiting old nemesis South Panola. Quite the 6A baptism for new coach Ty Hardin.
• Also in Week 1, East Union visits New Albany. The Urchins are now coached by Todd Lott, who was athletics director and assistant coach at New Albany the past two years.
• Tupelo Christian kicks off the season at Tishomingo County, which recently hired master rebuilder Richard Russo. He’s a Tishomingo County graduate (1996), as is TCPS coach Shaune Holiday (1992).
• Lafayette is playing a 12-game schedule with just four home games and no open date. After playing their first two games at home, the Commodores will have six road games during a seven-week stretch.
Two of those trips are to reigning 6A champ Oxford and reigning 5A champ West Point.
• Speaking of Oxford, the Chargers have two big rivalry games in three weeks: Starkville on Aug. 28, Lafayette on Sept. 11.
Oxford lost to Starkville in the regular season last fall, 45-17, but then beat the Yellowjackets 25-16 in the North final.
• Defending 4A champ Corinth has a brutal opening stretch. Over the first four weeks, the Warriors will face Shannon, Tupelo and Olive Branch – the latter two on the road.
• Speaking of brutal opening stretches, let’s revisit Tupelo. After South Panola, which went 12-2 last year, the Golden Wave face Corinth (14-1), Neshoba Central (10-4) and then West Point (15-1).
Tupelo will jump into division play after a well-earned bye week.
• Byers and Thrasher both have back-to-back off weeks – Sept. 11 and 18 – before starting Division 1-1A play.
• If transfer Ty Walton wins the starting quarterback’s job at Itawamba AHS, the first team he’ll face is Amory. The Panthers were 8-4 last year and lost this game last year to IAHS, 46-28.
• New Mantachie coach Ken Adams will face his former team, Hatley, on Sept. 18.
Let’s hope none of this becomes moot in a few weeks. Fingers crossed.