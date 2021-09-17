That’s the simplest explanation for a trend we’ve seen on the football field this year. Several teams have found new stars – in the basketball gym.
Take Alcorn Central, which is off to a 3-0 start. Alex Moore has been a huge weapon on both sides of the ball: he has six catches for 293 yards and five touchdowns, and on defense he’s made two interceptions.
This is Moore’s first year of playing varsity football. He was already a star on the basketball team, averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds per game last season.
“He’s one of those guys, he’s a leader on the basketball court, and he brings some energy. The guys feed off of that,” football coach Matt Meeks said.
His hooping teammate and fellow senior, Keagan Hicks, has also joined the football squad. Meeks said he started urging them last year to join the football team.
“I think the bug just hit them at the right time, and I was for it,” Meeks said. “I talked to our seniors, and they’re like, if it makes us better, let’s do it. They make us better.”
Hicks has just two catches for 30 yards, but he has an interception on defense. He also kicks and punts.
At Houston, E.J. Stovall is a key member of the basketball team. The junior decided to play football this fall, too, and that appears to have been a good decision.
After the Hilltoppers’ first two games were canceled, they steamrolled Shannon last week, 49-6. Stovall shined, making five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also made an interception on defense.
You might be noticing a trend within the trend: All of these guys are wide receivers. That’s also the case with Arvesta Troupe of Itawamba AHS. He’s one of the most explosive basketball players in the area, averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game last season.
Troupe actually played football his freshman and sophomore years but saw limited varsity action. The 6-foot-5 junior came to coach Clint Hoots in the spring and said he wanted to play again.
Troupe saw his first action on the football field last week, making three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a long strider and gets on people fast, covers a lot of ground,” Hoots said. “His ball skills, from the basketball court to the football field, going and getting the ball, it’s the same thing. He’s always wanting to get it, and he does it really well.”