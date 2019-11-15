Last week, I looked at area football teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A that I thought could make a run to Hattiesburg.
Tonight, teams in 1A, 5A and 6A will begin the playoff push.
All have the same goal: Make it to M.M. Roberts Stadium at Southern Miss for the state championships, which are scheduled for Dec. 6-7.
Let’s take a look at some teams I think could get there:
Class 6AOxford had become a perennial power in 5A, reaching the title game three-straight years (2013-15). But then reclassification moved the Chargers to 6A.
Chris Cutcliffe’s team fared well its first two years in the higher class but had no playoff wins to show for it. This year, Oxford (10-1) looks like a 6A contender.
The defense is allowing just 9.9 points per game and has a habit of creating turnovers – 21 so far, including 14 interceptions.
The Chargers’ offense manages to average right at 300 yards per game despite no one posting real big numbers. They do as much as they need to, and defense has backed them up.
Oxford has scored 14 or fewer points three times this year, and it won all three games.
Let’s not forget about Starkville, which whipped Oxford in Week 2. The Yellowjackets (10-2) are the Division 2-6A champs and have arguably the best quarterback in the state, Luke Altmyer.
Class 5A
This one is easy: West Point.
The Green Wave have won three-consecutive state titles, and I see no reason why they can’t make it four in a row.
It’s not that they aren’t vulnerable. West Point lost in Week 2 to reigning 4A champ Louisville, and three of its wins have come by seven points or less.
But this is a team that has won 12-straight playoff games, and it might be the most clutch team in the state.
Example: Trailing Lafayette 24-7 in the second half in Week 6, West Point scored 21 unanswered points to pull out the 28-24 road win.
Class 1A
I don’t know if any area team can challenge reigning champ Nanih Waiya. In fact, the only team in the North that probably stands a chance is Noxapater, which finished second to the Warriors in Division 2-1A and played them tough in a 14-2 regular-season loss.
Tupelo Christian has perhaps the most explosive offense in 1A, but its defense has been very suspect at times. The Eagles allowed 67 points to Nanih Waiya in Week 4.