High school football division races are about to get very interesting.
Playoff seedings are starting to take shape, and tonight will play a crucial role in how some of these races pan out.
Four games in particular carry heavy implications when it comes to division titles and seedings. Just a quick reminder: The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs, with the top two in each earning first-round home games.
Here are those four big games tonight:
• Horn Lake (3-2, 3-0) at Oxford (5-0, 3-0): Hernando is also 3-0, and while that’s an improved team, this Horn Lake-Oxford game will likely decide the Division 1-6A winner.
The Chargers have kept rolling despite losing a ton of talent from last season’s state title team. The two-quarterback system of Michael Harvey and Trip Maxwell has been effective, and the defense has come up with 14 turnovers.
After going 15-0 and winning the state championship in 2018, Horn Lake went 5-7 last season. So are the Eagles back? We’ll find out tonight.
• West Point (4-2, 2-1) at Grenada (3-2, 2-1): I did a double-take last Friday when I saw the score: Lake Cormorant 35, West Point 26. The four-time reigning 5A champs hadn’t lost a division home game since 2014.
But now, the 1-5A crown is up for grabs, as five teams have a 2-1 record. That includes Grenada, which West Point will not take lightly.
The Chargers put up a heck of a fight last season in this game. The Green Wave had to rally and then hang on for dear life in a 20-13 win.
• New Albany (3-2, 1-0) at Corinth (4-2, 1-0): Ripley (3-3, 2-0) actually leads Division 1-4A, but it hasn’t had to play either of these teams yet.
Corinth is the reigning 4A state champ, and it’s the favorite to win this division. But New Albany has an explosive offense that can match Corinth point for point, and its defense appears to be making big strides.
If the Bulldogs can pull it out on the road tonight, it would be the biggest win yet for third-year coach Cody Stubblefield.
• Nettleton (5-0, 2-0) at Amory (5-1, 2-0): Division 1-3A is quite competitive, with Booneville also standing at 2-0. So a win for Nettleton or Amory tonight guarantees nothing.
But this should be a fun game. The host Panthers, our No. 1-ranked small school, have a dynamic offense led by QB Hunter Jones. No. 4 Nettleton is off to its best start in 14 years, and a win tonight would give credence to the notion that the Tigers are back.