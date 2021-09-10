• Katie Beth Hall is determined to be on the basketball court before the year is out.
The Ingomar senior tore her ACL in July and had surgery near the end of that month. I saw her Tuesday night at Ingomar’s volleyball game, and she’s already off crutches and walking around with no trouble.
Getting back on the court after ACL surgery is typically a six-month process, at least. But Hall told me she doesn’t want to wait that long and is working hard to get back by December. Of course, her doctors and coach will have a lot to say about that.
Hall averaged 9.6 points per game last season and shot 34% from 3-point range. She shot 17 of 42 (40%) from deep in the playoffs, including 6 of 7 against Simmons in the semifinals. She was a huge reason Ingomar won the Class 1A state title.
Her role will only increase this season, especially after the departure of sisters Kaylee and Kylee Johnson. They transferred to Booneville, and losing them hurts.
But Ingomar has Macie Phifer coming back. She was a Daily Journal All-Area selection last season as an eighth grader and will only get better and better.
I wouldn’t count out the Lady Falcons, especially if Hall return to full speed as soon as she hopes to.
• Oxford’s football team is headed to Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday. The Chargers are taking on Ruston, which is about 65 miles east of Shreveport, right off Interstate 20.
Oxford is my hometown. Ruston is where I graduated high school. For those unfamiliar with the Bearcats, they have a storied football history.
Their last state championship came in 1990 – my freshman year. That team went 15-0 and finished the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. It was the final season for coach Chick Childress, who won four titles at Ruston.
Going way back, L.J. “Hoss” Garrett won three titles at Ruston (1941, ’47, ’51). He was from Crenshaw, which is on the Panola and Quitman county lines, and played football at Lafayette County AHS.
• Watch out for New Albany’s volleyball team. After starting the season 3-8, the Lady Bulldogs have won nine of their last 10 matches and stood at 12-9 heading into Thursday’s game at Saltillo.
They beat Tupelo 3-0 on Tuesday. In fact, New Albany has only dropped five sets over its last 10 matches.
