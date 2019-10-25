Now comes the really hard part for the Kossuth Lady Aggies.
They made history in March by winning the program’s first state championship, beating Belmont in the Class 3A final. It was Angie Malone’s first year as head coach, and it couldn’t have gone any better.
Of course, she set the bar pretty dang high for herself.
“I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Malone said. “Last year was a great run at the end, and all the girls came together as one.”
Kossuth must now figure out how to come together once again. And they must do so while dealing with all that being a champion entails.
“It’s going to be a difficult year because everybody is out to beat us,” Malone said. “It’s not the same team. You’ve got to make it the team of this year, not of last year.”
The Lady Aggies will indeed look a little different this season after the graduations of Morgan Hodum and Madison Starling – their best scorer and best defender, respectively.
There is plenty to like about what Kossuth returns, starting with sophomore point guard Zoe Essary. She blew up in the playoffs, scoring 25 points in the state semifinals and 20 in the title game, leading a furious fourth quarter rally to stun Belmont.
Senior guard Regan Bobo and 5-foot-10 senior center Faith Williamson also return to the starting lineup. Plenty of others have significant game experience, like Katelyn Bumpas and Ava Meeks.
“We’ve got a good core, a good bench,” Malone said.
What Kossuth also has going for it is how well Malone knows the players. She was Kossuth’s middle school coach for 10 years before being promoted, and the way she coached at that level is the same way she coaches at the varsity level.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself as a middle school coach, just like I would as a high school coach,” she said.
Her players carry the same sort of mindset. Winning a title gave them a jolt of confidence, but Malone doesn’t think it’s come at the expense of their focus.
“They have the determination to make it again and to make another run for it. Just the fact that it is possible, I think it opened their eyes to say, we can do this if we put in the work.”