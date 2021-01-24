Saltillo’s girls soccer team won the division title in a Walmart parking lot.
No, they weren’t playing on a makeshift field. The only people there, besides customers, were Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder and Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs. On a brisk Wednesday in Pontotoc, Reeder flipped a coin and Scruggs called “tails.”
It landed heads up. That meant Saltillo won the Division 2-4A title.
Both teams finished 5-1 in division. Lafayette beat Saltillo 1-0, and then Saltillo won the second meeting 2-1. With all other tiebreakers exhausted, they had to resort to pure chance to see who would get a home game in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs, which begin this week.
“We went all the way through (tiebreaker) No. 6, and the seventh one was the coin toss,” Reeder said. “We were fortunate that the coin landed on our side, but it could have very easily gone the other way.”
The situation reminds me a bit of the scene in Buzz Bissinger’s “Friday Night Lights,” when three football coaches gathered at a truck stop in the dead of night to flip coins – as a horde of reporters watched – to see which two teams would advance to the Texas football playoffs.
There wasn’t quite as much drama with this coin toss. For one, it took place at 10:30 in the morning, and there was no media present. After it landed on heads, though, Scruggs expressed regret at calling tails instead of going with her gut. But that was what her players wanted her to call.
“I was like, ‘Are you guys going to be upset if I lose,’ and being funny. They said, ‘Coach, it’s fine. We’ll face whatever we need to face,’” Scruggs said.
Saltillo (14-5) will host Ridgeland on Tuesday. Lafayette (15-2) travels to Neshoba Central on Wednesday.
Both teams have gotten contributions from throughout their lineups. Saltillo was led early on by senior Bri Huckaby, but when COVID-19 sidelined her midseason, others stepped in to fill the void.
Offensively, players like juniors Caitlyn Carnathan and Abby Covington have come through, along with sophomore Bre Morgan.
“We’ve done a really good job of having a balanced attack and playing pretty team-oriented,” Reeder said. “It’s not like in years past where we had one player score every single goal for us.”
Lafayette, the two-time defending state champ, has leaned on seniors Katelin Johnson, Caitlyn Rhea, Avery Treloar and Lucy Wilson.
Scruggs said none of her players are bothered by having to go on the road this week.
“We’ve been on the road so much this year. I think we’ve had five home games total,” she said. “I told them, ‘Look, maybe that’s prepped us for this, and hopefully we will be ready to go by Wednesday.’”
Indeed, once the Lady Commodores step on the pitch, nothing will be left to chance.