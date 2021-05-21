The epicenter of high school baseball in Northeast Mississippi can be found in Lee County.
Of the nine area teams playing in the MHSAA state semifinals this weekend, four hail from Lee County: Mooreville, Saltillo, Tupelo and Tupelo Christian.
All four have strong baseball traditions, even the relatively young program at TCPS. The Eagles won the Class 1A title in 2016. Since then, they’ve reached the third round twice and the semifinals once.
TCPS will face Pine Grove starting today. Coach Drew Dillard’s team has a potent offense, led by the likes of Khi Holiday, Noah Foster and Colin Oswalt.
Daniel Reddout is the Eagles’ ace and should be on the mound tonight. Pine Grove is expected to counter with Cason Jones, so it should be a great pitchers’ duel.
Mooreville, which is chasing its 10th state championship, has some big-time arms as well. Jud Files, a Mississippi State commit, was 9-1 with a 0.81 ERA entering Thursday’s 4A opener at West Lauderdale. J.W. Armistead is a strong No. 2, sporting a 7-1 record and 2.42 ERA.
The Troopers’ most recent state title came in 2017, when they were still in 3A. West Lauderdale has won 14 championships, more than any other school. That’s a whole lot of tradition on one field.
Saltillo has a storied history as well, although the last of its four titles came way back in 1972. This year’s Tigers don’t have any big stars, but it’s about as well-rounded a group as you’ll find.
Drake Douglas, Ian Dillon and Ben Webb anchor a deep pitching staff. The offense is led by John Bucy Long, who was 7 for 11 in last week’s series win against Center Hill.
Saltillo battles Division 1-5A foe Lafayette in the semis, with the series having started Thursday night. The Tigers won two of three against the Commodores in the regular season.
And then we have Tupelo. The Golden Wave have Division I talent throughout the roster.
Hunter Elliott, an Ole Miss signee, is the staff ace, and he can swing it, too. He’s 10-0 with a 0.37 ERA, plus he’s hitting .413 with four home runs.
Mason Morris, an Ole Miss commit, is 5-3 with a 2.40 ERA, and he’s batting .299 with five homers.
Tupelo is more than good enough to win state. Problem is, its foe in the 6A semis is Madison Central, which has even more talent.
The Jaguars are ranked No. 1 in the country by Baseball America and No. 7 by Perfect Game. Pitcher Braden Montgomery is considered the state’s top high school MLB Draft prospect – he’s 7-1 with a 0.70 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 40 innings.
And yes, he can hit: .476 with five homers and 45 RBIs.
But Tupelo is good enough to win this series, which begins Monday. Saltillo, Mooreville and TCPS are all quite capable of advancing, too, which means Lee County could be very well represented in Pearl when the state championships begin June 1.