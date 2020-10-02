Tonight marks the halfway point of the 2020 high school football regular season, and honestly I didn’t think we’d make it this far.
We’ve had plenty of canceled games and quarantines, but the season has managed to keep its balance, like a running back bouncing off defenders. Why, the governor has even said stadiums can now have 50% fan capacity instead of 25%.
Not that everyone has observed the 25% rule. When I was at Neshoba Central for Tupelo’s season opener, the stadium there was at more like 75% capacity.
For those who have followed the directive, the expanded capacity will allow a lot more fans to see their favorite team. Those who haven’t been able to attend games have missed a lot.
They’ve missed kicker extraordinaire Jack Tannehill of Oxford, who just last week made field goals from 25, 34 and 37 yards. His second one tied the game, and his third one gave Oxford the winning margin in a 31-28 victory over Southaven.
They’ve missed the Mack truck named Colton Plunk, who has rushed for 875 yards and 14 touchdowns in four games for East Union. Plunk had 289 yards and five touchdowns against Hatley last week, and he’s on pace to eclipse his numbers from last year – and in fewer games.
They’ve missed the ridiculous video game stats being posted by Tupelo Christian quarterback Khi Holiday. Over the last two weeks, he’s compiled 576 passing yards, 459 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
Yes, 19 touchdowns. In two games.
They’ve missed the emergence of Tyriek Duckett for Tishomingo County. He hadn’t done very much leading up to this season, but now he’s a tackling machine at linebacker, with 52 stops, including 34 over the last two games.
They’ve missed Nettleton getting off to its first 3-0 start since 2007 – when the great Jami Boland was slinging the ball around. The Tigers have a real good chance of being 5-0 when they meet division rival Amory on Oct. 16.
They’ve missed Starkville’s Luke Altmyer, the top-rated quarterback in Mississippi, putting on a clinic each week. He’s completed 63 of 95 passes (66.3%) for 878 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception for the 4-0 Yellowjackets.
Oh, and Altmyer has suddenly become a threat with his legs. He’s rushed for a career-high 203 yards and three TDs on 31 carries.
It’s crazy how much you can miss in just a few weeks’ time, isn’t it?