High school football is back, and I can’t wait to refamiliarize myself with the sights and sounds I’ve come to know and love.
Like the mosquitoes. We’re still in the dead of summer, and Friday night is buffet night for the little blood-suckers. They know nothing about the ol’ pigskin, yet they love it because of all the human skin it attracts.
Then there are the moths and mayflies and other assorted bugs that flock to the stadium lights. Many of them find their way into the press box, perhaps to pay respects to the dead brethren who have been baking in the sun since last season.
Smoke rises from a sizzling grill as a band parent makes some of the best hamburgers you’ll ever taste. Beef nachos and chili dogs and barbecue bologna sandwiches and chicken baskets and whole pickles are slid across the concession counter.
Before the game even begins, everyone is sweating, especially the poor sap inside the mascot costume.
Cheerleaders hang the signs they painstakingly made, signs encouraging their team and/or disparaging the opponent. Then they unfurl the largest sign in the end zone, and all their hard work is ripped to shreds by a wave of testosterone that spills onto the field.
The cheers, the band and the barbaric yawps of young men sporting crisp, clean uniforms – it’s the sort of pageantry normally reserved for heroes. That’s because these boys are heroes, of a sort, descended from a long line of local supermen – their fathers, grandfathers, uncles and cousins, who line the fence, remembering the time they churned up this very field with frantic dreams.
There are young kids dashing here and there behind the stands, tossing footballs and paying no mind to the action on the field. Many of these same children will one day be on that field, focusing every ounce of energy on their fleeting high school experience.
The trill of the whistle, the smacking of pads, and the first grass stain all absorb the nine months of anticipation. Expectation begins to give way to reality, for better or worse.
After the game, one locker room is raucous, the other subdued. But they both smell the same; they smell like every other football locker room I’ve been in.
It’s a welcome fragrance. It makes me wish the season would never end.