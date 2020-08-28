We do postseason honors here at the Daily Journal, not preseason honors, but we find ourselves in strange times.
This past spring, for instance, we had no All-Area baseball or softball teams because of how soon those seasons ended. And while the MHSAA football season is scheduled to start next week, there’s no guarantee a single game will be played.
And that could mean no Daily Journal All-Area honors. Perish the thought.
That possibility got me to thinking: What if I put together a – very unofficial – preseason all-star team of sorts? And so I did.
It doesn’t look the same as an All-Area team. This squad was selected by position, which made it more fun and more challenging, especially when it came to selecting the offensive linemen.
These aren’t necessarily the best 28 players in the area, but I tried to represent as many teams as I could. It’s a squad I’d trot out against anyone.
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Luke Altmyer (Starkville) is arguably the best ball-slinger in the state.
Running backs: C.J. Hill (New Albany) and T.J. Colom (Walnut) are as explosive as they come.
Receivers: Jay Hampton (Amory) is drawing some Division I interest. Noah Foster (Tupelo Christian) averaged 27.1 yards per catch last year. Shemar Crawford (Houston) can be really dangerous if he gets more consistent QB play this fall.
Linemen: Jim Riley (Tishomingo County) is a tackle with D-I potential. Jamarr Davis (West Point) can play either tackle spot. Connor Coleman (Myrtle), a center, stands 6-foot-3, 270 pounds.
Adam Conlee (New Albany) recorded 45 pancake blocks last season. Parker Little (Corinth), a guard-turned-center, helped open holes for a Wing-T attack that averaged 311.7 rushing yards per game last year.
Athlete: Khi Holiday (Tupelo Christian) is a receiver-turned-quarterback, and he can run. Just plug and play.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Ahmir Taylor (Starkville), Jaquarius Thomas (West Point) and DQ Watkins (Lafayette) combined for 17 sacks last year.
Linebackers: In my 3-4 scheme, the rangy Dalton Hughes (Tupelo) and cat-quick Keon Cunningham (West Point) man the outside. On the inside, it’s Justin Wilson (Tupelo) and Mario Wilbourn (Lafayette), who last season made a combined 241 tackles.
Cornerbacks: Brendan Toles (Lafayette) recently committed to Mississippi State. Cayden Betts (Corinth) made four interceptions last year.
Safeties: Tae Chandler (Itawamba AHS) and L.J. Shumpert (Booneville) both made impacts as sophomores. Expect big things from them this fall.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Longsnapper: Patrick Helms (Tupelo) was tutored by his predecessor, Hayes Hammond, who is a preferred walk-on at MSU.
Kicker: Jack Tannehill (Oxford) has made 71.2% of field goal tries in his career.
Punter: Sam Mabus (Itawamba AHS) averaged 39.4 yards per punt in 2019.
Returns: Markhel Hunt (Hatley) and Tyrik Pittman (East Webster) both know how to make people miss.