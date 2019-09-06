First impressions are important.
As we head into Week 3 of high school football, several players whose names you probably hadn’t heard before the season started have made their presence known.
I’ve got a sampling of such players for you, all of whom are first-year starters (to the best of my knowledge). I’m guessing you’ll be hearing a lot more from these kids as the fall rolls on.
• Josh Blake, Potts Camp: The sophomore quarterback has rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. The Cardinals haven’t passed it much, but they have a strong receiving corps, so Blake will probably get more chances to sling it.
• Ryan Christian, Smithville: A sophomore linebacker, he ranks second on the team in tackles with 24.
• Noah Foster, Tupelo Christian: The junior didn’t play football before this season, but he’s quickly established himself as a playmaker. Foster has 12 catches for 512 yards and six TDs.
• Austin Nichols, Mantachie: Coach T.J. Seago has been high on his freshman class, and Nichols is part of that group. The linebacker has a team-best 15 tackles for the 2-0 Mustangs.
• Red Parker, Houston: Former Houston QB Urriah Shephard told me last summer that Parker was a promising quarterback. He’s not thrown it much, but Parker has 179 rushing yards and four TDs.
• Kobe Smith, East Webster: The sophomore has thrived in the Wolverines’ blitz-heavy scheme, recording 7 of his defense’s 10 sacks to go with 20 tackles.
• A.J. Toliver, Oxford: He’s a senior but a newcomer after transferring from Georgia, The 255-pound defensive lineman has recorded three tackles, three QB hurries, and has a fumble recovery for touchdown.
• Ethan Tucker, Kossuth: The freshman linebacker has 13 tackles and is adept at pass defense, having made two interceptions already. I saw him get a 73-yard pick-six in the jamboree against Saltillo.
• Tyrus Williams, Lafayette: Already a prep baseball star, the sophomore QB has taken the offensive reins from Randy Anderson, who’s been banged up. Williams hasn’t been asked to throw much, but he’s rushed for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
• Jake Weir, Tupelo: Quarterback was a big question mark this season for the Golden Wave, but Weir has looked strong. The junior had a breakout game against Corinth last week, completing 9 of 16 passes for 274 yards and three TDs in a 38-35 win.