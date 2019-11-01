This is the time of year when I’m more scatter- brained than usual.
The football regular season is winding down, volleyball just finished, the cross country championships are next week, and now basketball and soccer are starting.
So in the spirit of the high school sports landscape’s current chaos, I have random thoughts on what’s transpired and what’s yet to come.
• Lafayette’s Randy Anderson has had an adventurous season.
He was set to be the starting quarterback, as he was the previous two years, but coach Michael Fair decided to put promising sophomore Tyrus Williams there. That allowed Anderson to play elsewhere on offense.
Anderson didn’t produce a lot, though, until being moved back to quarterback when Williams was injured in Lafayette’s fifth game versus West Point.
Including that game, Anderson has rushed for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last six weeks. He set a career high with 256 yards against Center Hill, then two weeks later eclipsed that with 272 against New Hope.
Keep feeding the kid.
• If you saw our preseason girls basketball rankings, you might have noticed the absence of Ingomar. Weird, right?
The Lady Falcons have been a dominant program under Trent Adair, winning three-straight state championships (2016-18) and going 33-4 last season. They’ve suffered heavy personnel losses, though, and I honestly have no idea what to make of this year’s group.
• I’m just going to say this about Saltillo’s girls basketball: Watch out. They could make some noise this season.
• Why is soccer a winter sport? I’ve seen in other states where they’ll play the girls season in the fall and the boys in the spring. Get on that, MHSAA.
• Tupelo’s boys swimming team recently won its 13th-consecutive state title and 14th overall. Add to that the eight won by the girls, and coach Lucas Smith has 22 championships to his credit.
Someone should start a petition to put his name on the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
• I’m pumped about the start of basketball, and I’ll be at Tupelo’s sparkling new gym on Saturday for the annual Hound Dog Classic.
Lots of good story lines: New Itawamba AHS girls coach Anna Porter makes her debut; that Saltillo team I talked about battles Belmont, a 3A state finalist last season; 3-point sniper Walker Moreland leads New Site against a loaded Pontotoc squad; and Tupelo, our preseason No. 1 boys team, takes on reigning 5A state champ Center Hill.