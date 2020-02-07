Some notes and observations as the high school basketball regular season winds down.
• Quay Bailey should finally be back on the court next week.
The Calhoun City junior has been out of action since suffering an MCL sprain in June. She was a big reason the Lady Wildcats reached the Class 2A state semifinals last season, averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals per game.
Bailey, a forward, was cleared earlier this week to play. Calhoun City has been good without her, sporting a 21-3 record entering tonight’s game against Houston.
But if they want to make another deep playoff run, the Lady Wildcats will need Bailey. The only question is how effective she can be after being out for so long.
Calhoun City opens the Division 2-2A tournament on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s J.Z. George-Eupora game.
• Anna Porter has done one of the best coaching jobs this season at Itawamba AHS.
A team that had suffered through back-to-back losing seasons is competitive again. Entering Thursday night’s game against 3A power Belmont, IAHS had a 10-15 record, and it finished tied for second in Division 2-4A with a 6-4 mark.
Porter won 65 games in three years at Tremont before returning to her alma mater last spring. She took the Lady Eagles to the state tournament in 2018, and I’m guessing she’ll have Itawamba there before too long.
• Corinth’s boys are heating up at the right time.
The Warriors (13-12) have won five of their last six games, including a 69-53 win over Biggersville on Jan. 25 – the Lions’ first and so far only loss of the season. Biggersville, by the way, knocked off No. 1 and previously unbeaten Ingomar on Monday.
So, transitively speaking, Corinth beat Ingomar. Not so sure that would happen in real life, but you never know.
The Warriors close out the regular season tonight with a trip to Tupelo.
• You hear a lot about guys like Da’Shun Berry and Kylan Blackmon and Hunter Stacy – area players who can score in bunches. You probably haven’t heard about Ty Roberson as much, but he can score with the best of them.
The junior guard is averaging 22.4 points per game for North Pontotoc. He had a 35-point game against Mooreville on Tuesday, and he dropped 41 on Myrtle earlier this season.
The Vikings are 12-13 entering tonight’s game versus Amory, which could explain why Roberson has flown below the radar. But he’s flying just the same.