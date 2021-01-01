High school football is still fresh on my mind. The state championships were held just four weeks ago, and the Daily Journal All-Area team was published last Sunday.
That means it’s time to look ahead to next season. Too soon? Nah, man, this is the South. Football never really stops.
I’ve taken a hard look at key players who are returning next year, and I’ve put together some humble little position rankings. These rankings come with a couple of caveats.
One, all of these players are known commodities. No doubt we’ll have some guys burst onto the scene next fall, but exactly who isn’t always easy to predict.
Secondly, I’m only ranking certain position groups. Today we start with offense; I’ll do defense next week.
Quarterbacks
1. Michael Harvey, Oxford: I should probably include Trip Maxwell here, because he’ll likely be sharing snaps with Harvey again next season. They combined for 2,126 yards and 26 touchdowns in leading Oxford to the Class 6A state title game.
2. Conner Armstrong, Pontotoc: After a rough start to the season, Armstrong became a consistent player. Over the final eight games, he completed 62.9% of his passes for 1,431 yards, 15 TDs and two interceptions.
3. Jackson Lee, Calhoun City: A first-year starter, Lee overcame an early-season knee injury to pass for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 589 yards and seven TDs and led the Wildcats to the 2A title game.
Others to watch: Brawner Cregeen, Corinth; Joshua Blake, Potts Camp.
Running Backs
1. Cameron Young, West Point: The latest in a long, long line of great West Point runners, Young piled up 1,526 yards and 24 TDs while sharing carries with two 800-yard rushers.
2. C.J. Hill, New Albany: One of the area’s most productive backs the last two years, the bruising Hill has racked up 2,811 yards and 34 TDs over that span.
3. Jayden Reed, Lafayette: The sophomore had a breakout season, totaling 1,249 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. He’s only going to get better.
Others to watch: Charleston French, Amory; Jalen Washington, Houston.
Wide Receivers
1. Kylen Vaughn, Lafayette: Vaughn had 43 catches for 642 yards and five TDs. He accounted for 46% of Lafayette’s total receiving yards.
2. Cameron Knox, New Albany: Knox had 448 yards and nine touchdowns on just 18 receptions – that’s nearly 25 yards per catch and a TD every other catch. With Isaiah Cohran graduating, look for Knox to blow up next year.
3. Jontavis Cunningham, East Webster: Another big-play receiver, Cunningham had 22 catches for 532 yards (24.2 ypc) and seven scores.
Others to watch: John Paul Yates, Tupelo Christian; Anterion Vinson, Nettleton.