Annie Orman doesn’t want to play it safe. She just wants to play.
Nine months ago, the West Union athlete tore an ACL during a basketball game. The injury ended her softball season before it even started.
And this put Orman in a predicament. Just a few months earlier, she had committed to Ole Miss to play softball. So the question was, should she play basketball her senior year?
No one would blame her if she didn’t. As good as Orman is at basketball – she averaged 19.4 points per game last season – she’s even better at softball.
If she suffered another knee injury playing basketball this year, it could jeopardize her college career. Her worry was compounded by the fact that Ole Miss hired a new coaching staff in April.
“I was so iffy about it for so long, and I just didn’t know what to do. But I prayed about it for a long time,” Orman said.
Ultimately, she decided to hit the hardwood. She finished physical therapy on her knee in August and said she felt full speed a couple of months later.
Crucial support
Orman’s decision was made easier by the support she received from her basketball coach, J.C. Hayles, and her softball coach, Lisa Bogue.
“I was so scared that I was going to let people down if I didn’t decide to play, or if my softball coach didn’t want me to play and I did want to play,” Orman said. “But everything worked out so well, because everybody was supportive of whatever I wanted to do.”
New Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel has also been supportive, which Orman said was “a relief.” Orman signed with the Rebels earlier this week.
You only get one senior year, and Orman wants to make the most of hers. Besides playing basketball, she’s also playing travel softball. There is still some rust to be knocked off, but she should be fine.
This is a player who batted .577 with eight home runs and 26 stolen bases as a sophomore.
“It’s definitely a process, I can tell, but mentally I’m getting back to where I was, in the batter’s box, anyway,” she said.
She’s trying to find her groove again on the court, too. Through two games, she’s scored eight points, and West Union is 1-1.
Orman has tried not to worry about the possibility of getting injured again. She just focuses on the game.
“I just pray before every game, and if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” she said. “It’s just in God’s hands at this point, but I feel like I need to be there for my teammates.”