Annie Orman won’t be playing softball this season, but she still deserves this story.
I had a good visit with Orman last Friday afternoon. She was in full uniform, having just had her portrait taken for what was supposed to be a feature story, as part of our softball preview package.
Orman is a junior for West Union and one of the top players in the area. She’s an Ole Miss commit, and if you’ve seen her play, you know why the Rebels want her. She’s one of the best pure hitters I’ve ever seen.
Unfortunately, a few hours after our conversation, Orman tore her ACL playing basketball. That will keep her out of action for several months.
When she does come back, I expect she’ll come back strong. Her coach, Lisa Bogue, could not praise Orman enough for her work ethic.
In fact, when I asked Bogue if she’s ever had a player like Orman, she said, “As far as work ethic, probably none, as far as a constant working on something.”
Orman does a lot of her work at The Grind, which has batting cages, pitcher’s mounds and a workout area. It’s just down the road from West Union High School, and Orman’s parents run it.
Scotty Orman played baseball at West Union, and he had Annie playing softball by age 5. He coached her, too.
“He’s always been hard on me, even when I was 5,” she said, laughing. “He pushes you to be your best. You get so frustrated with him sometimes, but you know he’s only doing it because he loves you and he wants you to be the best. It’s worked.”
It certainly has. Last season, Orman batted .577 with 12 doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 31 RBIs, 48 runs and 26 stolen bases.
In the field, she had a .958 fielding percentage at shortstop.
She’s a heck of a basketball player, too, averaging a team-leading 19.4 points per game before the injury. But softball is her first love.
“I don’t think about anything else when I’m playing,” Orman said. “I don’t care about anything else either, really. It’s like home when I’m on the field.”
Orman makes an impact off the field, too. When I asked Bogue to describe her as a person, she used the word “precious.” She noted that Orman is a straight-A student, helps tutor classmates, and is heavily involved in her church.
“Opponents may not call her precious, but she really is,” Bogue said. “It’s a different person, different personality on the field and off the field, which is great.”
This knee injury will give Orman more time for off-the-field endeavors, so she’ll still be making an impact.
“I just love people,” she said. “I don’t want to just go home and not do anything when I can be helping somebody else do whatever.”