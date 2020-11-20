The COVID-19 numbers are rising both locally and nationally, which isn’t a surprise given two factors.
One, it’s cold and flu season. Two, there are still too many people not taking this pandemic seriously enough.
Hand-wave the scientists and doctors all you want as you drive to the job that doesn’t require you to be a scientist or a doctor.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is running rampant and causing everything around you to crumble – including sports. The loss of a few ballgames is hardly the biggest tragedy in all this, but this is a sports page, and I’m a sports writer who is deeply saddened to see so many athletes and coaches affected by this pandemic.
Last week, the Lafayette and Tupelo football teams saw their seasons end due to COVID-19. Lafayette was a championship contender in Class 5A, and Tupelo was set to host a playoff game under first-year coach Ty Hardin.
Can you imagine being a coach and having to break the news to your players – especially your seniors – that they wouldn’t be able to determine their season’s fate on the field?
Basketball is headed in the same direction, only much faster. As of Thursday, at least 14 area teams were in quarantine, including defending 1A boys champ Ingomar, 4A boys power Ripley, and both of Tupelo’s squads.
Prestigious basketball tournaments have been canceled, including the Lighthouse Classic and the Kiwanis Classic. One coach told me he believes all of this season’s tournaments will ultimately be canceled.
No Tangle on the Trail? No Hotbed Classic? I don’t want to think about it, and neither do you.
But we have to think about it. We have to think about these teenagers who pour their hearts and energies into the sport they love.
Pause button?
I’ve talked to a lot of coaches this past week about how COVID keeps knocking teams out of action. All have expressed the same fear: That the basketball season is going to come to a halt very soon.
If that happens, I’m guessing it won’t be until after the football playoffs conclude in early December. Because if you hit the pause button on basketball right now, then you’d have to do the same with football, for the optics if nothing else.
Rickey Neaves, the MHSAA executive director-in-waiting, told me Tuesday that they are “looking at options now” in regards to suspending play. He didn’t say they will, but it’s clearly on the table, as it should be.
Because as bad as things are right now, I think there’s still a chance to salvage the 2020-21 basketball season if the right approach is taken.